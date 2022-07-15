Bonner County News of Record - July 1, 2022

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred just before 5:49 p.m. on July 17th, 2022, in Bonner County, Idaho. The crash occurred on State Highway 41 near milepost 31, just north of Blanchard, Idaho. A 56-year old female, from Spirit Lake, Idaho, was driving a maroon 2003 GMC Yukon with two male passengers, southbound on State Highway 41, when she went left of center and entered the southbound lane of travel. A 75-year old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a silver 2019 Ford Escape, northbound on State Highway 41 with one female passenger. A 44-year old female, from Spokane, Washington, was traveling northbound in a black 2017 Jaguar car. The GMC Yukon side-swiped the Ford Escape before hitting the Jaguar head-on. The driver of the GMC and all occupants were not wearing seatbelts. They were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the Ford Escape and the Jaguar were wearing seatbelts and had non-life threatening injuries. State Highway 41 was blocked for approximately 2.5-hours. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 15 HOURS AGO