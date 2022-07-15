ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Bonner County News of Record - July 1, 2022

Bonner County Daily Bee
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a theft in the 8000 block of Kelso Lake Road in Priest River at 5 a.m. Idaho Fish & Game...

bonnercountydailybee.com

KREM2

Teen drowns on the Spokane River at Corbin Park on Saturday

POST FALLS, Idaho — A 14-year-old teen died near Post Falls on Saturday after apparently drowning in the Spokane River at Corbin Park. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to a report of a possible drowning near Post Falls on Saturday night. When deputies arrived at approximately 9:30 p.m., they learned a 14-year-old boy had been missing for more than an hour.
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

ISP investigating three-vehicle crash near Blanchard, Idaho

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred just before 5:49 p.m. on July 17th, 2022, in Bonner County, Idaho. The crash occurred on State Highway 41 near milepost 31, just north of Blanchard, Idaho. A 56-year old female, from Spirit Lake, Idaho, was driving a maroon 2003 GMC Yukon with two male passengers, southbound on State Highway 41, when she went left of center and entered the southbound lane of travel. A 75-year old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a silver 2019 Ford Escape, northbound on State Highway 41 with one female passenger. A 44-year old female, from Spokane, Washington, was traveling northbound in a black 2017 Jaguar car. The GMC Yukon side-swiped the Ford Escape before hitting the Jaguar head-on. The driver of the GMC and all occupants were not wearing seatbelts. They were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the Ford Escape and the Jaguar were wearing seatbelts and had non-life threatening injuries. State Highway 41 was blocked for approximately 2.5-hours. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - July 14, 2022

Richard Hollars, owner of The Garden restaurant on East Lake St. expanded the patio deck of his unusual business this year. More picturesque out-door eating space overlooks the Sandpoint Marina basin on Sand creek. All the flowers are live, many from local florists. •••. BUSY BEES HONOR CHARTER MEMBERS.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane officer killed in golf cart crash identified

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police corporal killed in a golf cart crash over the weekend is remembered as a beloved colleague and dedicated public servant. Corporal Jeff McCullough was killed when a golf cart rolled over near Priest Lake. Four other people, including another Spokane Police officer, were injured in the crash. All people involved were from the Spokane...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash cleared from I-90 near Liberty Lake

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — A crash on westbound I-90 near Liberty Lake has been cleared. Emergency vehicles temporarily blocked the left lane of westbound and the left lane of eastbound I-90. WSDOT did not say how many vehicles are involved. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KOMO News

Washington teen's body recovered from Spokane River in Idaho

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a 14-year-old Washington boy who went missing in the Spokane River in northern Idaho. Kootenai County sheriff's officials say the Spokane boy was with his family at Corbin Park near Post Falls on Saturday and was last seen alive playing near the shore. When first responders arrived at the park, the boy had not been seen for more than an hour.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man dies in two-vehicle crash on Highway 95

BONNERS FERRY, ID. — A 28-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene died in a crash on Highway 95 just south of Bonners Ferry Saturday night. A 30-year-old woman was driving a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when the man, driving southbound in a 2004 white Toyota Highlander, crossed the double yellow center line and crashed with the Silverado head-on. The woman was taken to the hospital.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
KREM

One person pulled unresponsive from the Spokane River Sunday afternoon

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man was pulled unresponsive from the Spokane River by rescue crews, Sunday afternoon. He was a part of a group of three tubers in the river. The tube flipped and two people managed to get themselves to the river bank, according to the Spokane Fire Department. One man went under water and had to be pulled to shore.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Firefighters respond to Newman Lake brushfire

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - A brushfire off of North Idaho Rd. and Trent Ave. near Newman Lake was reported on Saturday, July 16, at around 5:30 p.m. Smoke could be seen rising from a hayfield in the area. Spokane County Fire District 13 and nearby personnel responded to the fire,...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Avista schedules planned outage in the city of Valley on Wednesday

VALLEY, Wash. - Approximately 90 Avista electric customers in Valley will experience a planned power outage on Wednesday, July 20. The planned outage will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m. Impacted customers have been notified. During this time, Avista crews will be performing equipment upgrades in the...
VALLEY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Beware dangerous North Fork water hazard

PRICHARD — A troublesome stretch of water on the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene River is responsible for several recent near-drowning incidents, and officials are trying to not only determine how to rectify the situation, but also who should do it. Prichard/Murray Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tanya...
PRICHARD, ID
Nationwide Report

49-year-old Robby Pearson dead after a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley; Bonita Powers arrested (Spokane Valley, WA)

Authorities identified 49-year-old Robby Pearson as the man who died of injuries he suffered following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday in Spokane Valley. The fatal motorcycle crash took place near the Spokane Valley Eagles Club, 16801 East Sprague, at approximately 8:20 p.m. According to the investigation reports, 61-year-old Bonita Powers’ SUV was turning left to head east on East Sprague while Pearson was traveling west when the accident happened.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Patriot Front suspects to appear in court Monday

COEUR d'ALENE — Six men associated with the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front are expected to appear before a Kootenai County judge Monday. Josiah Buster, Mishael Buster, Connor Moran, Derek Smith, Dakota Tabler and Justin O’Leary are among the 31 men accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration in City Park last month.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

