Coeur D'alene, ID

PF woman wins NIC Foundation raffle house

Bonner County Daily Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOEUR d'ALENE — Ellen Gutowski of Post Falls won the grand prize Wednesday in the North Idaho College Foundation’s Really BIG Raffle, a newly constructed home appraised at $572,500. The winning ticket for the three-bedroom, 2,415-square-foot house, located in Post Falls, was pulled during a drawing that...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - July 14, 2022

Richard Hollars, owner of The Garden restaurant on East Lake St. expanded the patio deck of his unusual business this year. More picturesque out-door eating space overlooks the Sandpoint Marina basin on Sand creek. All the flowers are live, many from local florists. •••. BUSY BEES HONOR CHARTER MEMBERS.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
97 Rock

5 Delicious Northwest Burger Dives Worth the Drive

Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The Snake

Two Towns Without Mountains Listed as Best Idaho Mountain Towns

Look, I don’t have a problem with any town on this list. All of these places are pretty, even as some of the housing stock may need a shot in the arm. It’s just that some aren’t really very mountainous. The communities listed in the northern panhandle are rural and you can see a tremendous amount of wildlife in and after leaving town.
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Marilyn Joanne Griffin, 86

Marilyn Joanne Griffin, 86, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2022. A celebration of life will take place on the lake in Hope, Idaho, on Friday, July 22, 2022. Please share a meal and memories at the Floating Restaurant in Hope the same day. Those who knew and loved Marilyn are welcome to attend.
HOPE, ID
KHQ Right Now

South Perry Street Fair is underway this sunny Saturday!

SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual South Perry Street Fair is open for 2022, and it couldn't be held on a lovelier day!. From 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., you can head to Perry District and enjoy live music, livelier crowds, tons of vendors, and more. And if the sun gets a little too toasty for you, there are multiple beverage stands and multiple beer gardens to sit and chill until you're ready to hit the shops again.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Researchers at Gonzaga University build a heat map of Spokane to 'Beat The Heat'

"Community volunteers who have signed up and been trained will drive routes fanning across Spokane. They will drive the routes three times today, morning, afternoon and evening. On their car window they will have an instrument that reads temperature and humidity, and records it once per second. All of this data will be combined to create high-resolution maps of Spokane showing which areas have urban heat islands."
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Passing clouds to sunny and mild today – Mark

In today’s forecast, we will see clouds that will turn into sunny skies and mild temperatures later in the day. We will see it be cooler than in recent days. Here are Your 4 Things to Know about the upcoming weather. It will be more breezy and cooler on Monday with a few mountain showers. Later in the night, it will be more clear with mild temperatures before the heat moves in again.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Avista schedules planned outage in the city of Valley on Wednesday

VALLEY, Wash. - Approximately 90 Avista electric customers in Valley will experience a planned power outage on Wednesday, July 20. The planned outage will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m. Impacted customers have been notified. During this time, Avista crews will be performing equipment upgrades in the...
VALLEY, WA
KOMO News

Washington teen's body recovered from Spokane River in Idaho

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a 14-year-old Washington boy who went missing in the Spokane River in northern Idaho. Kootenai County sheriff's officials say the Spokane boy was with his family at Corbin Park near Post Falls on Saturday and was last seen alive playing near the shore. When first responders arrived at the park, the boy had not been seen for more than an hour.
POST FALLS, ID
KREM

Cool off in Coeur d'Alene swim spots

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As summer temperatures go up, so will the number of visitors to popular beaches. Here are some gems to consider for your next trip. Nestled on Hayden Lake, this Honeysuckle Beach is one of only two ways to enter Hayden Lake. The surrounding dock provides a place for boats to access the water, and for swimmers to show off their diving skills. Boaters must pay a fee to use the boat launch, while the rest of the beach is free for beachgoers to use. This place is perfect for families looking to find a quieter place to have fun and relax.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

'Torn' gains community support

"Torn: Married to a White Supremacist" by Christine Eddy details her life, raising her children as a devout catholic wife to Robert Irving Eddy. During their time living in Sandpoint Christine witnessed her husband become the aide-de-camp to Aryan Nations Leader Richard Butler. Marie Eddy said she felt was important to debut the book in Sandpoint due to the history encircling the book, her family, and BCHRTF.
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

ISP investigating three-vehicle crash near Blanchard, Idaho

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred just before 5:49 p.m. on July 17th, 2022, in Bonner County, Idaho. The crash occurred on State Highway 41 near milepost 31, just north of Blanchard, Idaho. A 56-year old female, from Spirit Lake, Idaho, was driving a maroon 2003 GMC Yukon with two male passengers, southbound on State Highway 41, when she went left of center and entered the southbound lane of travel. A 75-year old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a silver 2019 Ford Escape, northbound on State Highway 41 with one female passenger. A 44-year old female, from Spokane, Washington, was traveling northbound in a black 2017 Jaguar car. The GMC Yukon side-swiped the Ford Escape before hitting the Jaguar head-on. The driver of the GMC and all occupants were not wearing seatbelts. They were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the Ford Escape and the Jaguar were wearing seatbelts and had non-life threatening injuries. State Highway 41 was blocked for approximately 2.5-hours. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Here is a list of events happening this week in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 80s and the 90s. Some events include picking up strawberries at a local ranch, some barre exercise at the Riverfront Park,...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane moms create slumber party for Kardashian family

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane business is getting a lot of attention after creating a memorable experience for one of the most famous families in the world. Spokane moms Njal Lundberg and Lili Klein own Modern Dreamers Slumber Company. The moms started the company a year and a half ago on the South Hill. Their goal is to elevate the typical slumber party experience and make each event a magical experience.
SPOKANE, WA

