ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

German climate activists aim to stir friction with blockades

By FRANK JORDANS
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmqWN_0ggX5ZV900
Climate Direct Action Climate activist Lina Schinkoethe, left, and her mother Solvig Schinkoethe, second from left, sit with their hands glued to the ground during a protest with the group Uprising of the Last Generation in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The group claims the world has only a few years left to turn the wheel around and avoid catastrophic levels of global warming. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN — (AP) — “It’s absolutely crazy to stick yourself to the road with superglue,” admits Lina Schinkoethe.

And yet, the 19-year-old recently landed in jail for doing just that, in protest at what she believes is the German government's failure to act against climate change.

Schinkoethe is part of a group called Uprising of the Last Generation that claims the world has only a few years left to turn the wheel around and avoid catastrophic levels of global warming.

Like-minded activists elsewhere in Europe have interrupted major sporting events such as the Tour de France and the Formula One Grand Prix in Silverstone in recent weeks, while others glued themselves to the frame of a painting at London's Royal Academy of Arts Tuesday. But Schinkoethe's group has mainly targeted ordinary commuters in cities such as Berlin who, on any given day this summer, might find themselves in an hours-long tailback caused by a handful of activists gluing themselves to the asphalt.

Their actions have prompted outrage and threats from inconvenienced motorists. Tabloid media and some politicians have accused them of sowing chaos and harming ordinary folk just trying to go about their business. Some have branded them dangerous radicals.

Schinkoethe says the escalation in tactics is justified.

“If we wanted people to like us then we’d do something else but we’ve tried everything else,” she told The Associated Press. “We’ve asked nicely. We’ve demonstrated calmly.”

She recalls joining the Fridays for Future protests led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg which saw hundreds of thousands of students worldwide skip school and rally for a better world.

“I really hoped something would change, that politicians would react and finally take us and the science of climate change seriously," she said. "But we're still heading for a world that’s 3 to 4 degrees Celsius (5.4 to 7.2 Fahrenheit) warmer.”

Such a rise in global temperatures is more than twice the 1.5-C (2.7-F) limit countries agreed to in the 2015 Paris climate accord. While progress has been made in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, experts agree the goal is still far out of reach.

Scientists agree that the world has no time to waste in cutting emissions, but have tried to counter 'doomism' by arguing that the world isn't heading for one single cliff edge so much as a long, steep slope with several precipitous drops.

“Each tenth of a degree matters,” said Ricarda Winkelmann, a scientist at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research near Berlin.

“If we really start acting now and reduce global greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, chances are that we can limit some of the most severe climate impacts,” she said.

Such messages are lost on many of those caught up in the blockades.

At two protests witnessed by The AP in June and July, several truckers got out of their cabs to berate the activists. One physically hauled two protesters off the road.

Other drivers, some of whom weren't affected by the blockade, also hurled abuse at the activists. A few expressed support for the climate cause but questioned the way the protests were conducted.

“They need to find a different way to do this than to block other people,” said one driver on his way to work, who would only give his name as Stefan.

Berlin's mayor has called the street blockades “crimes,” while the city's top security official is demanding that prosecutors and courts mete out swift convictions. So far, no cases have gone to trial.

Still, Schinkoethe believes she has no choice but to keep going.

“We need to generate friction, peaceful friction, so that there’s an honest debate and we can act accordingly,” she said.

That sentiment was echoed by Ernst Hoermann, a retired railway engineer and grandfather of eight who has been traveling to Berlin from Bavaria regularly to take part in the protests.

“We basically have to cause a nuisance until it hurts," he said as a police officer tried to unstick him from the road with the help of cooking oil.

Similar protests have resulted in weeks-long prison sentences in Britain, where the government has sought court injunctions to preemptively stop road blockades by the group Insulate Britain.

Hoermann, 72, said he isn't afraid of fines or the prospect of prison.

“Not compared to the fear I have for my children,” he said.

Last Generation has recently tried to focus attention on Germany's plans to drill for oil and gas in the North Sea.

Despite having the most ambitious climate target of any major industrialized nation, Germany's center-left government is scrambling like other European countries to replace its Russian energy imports and avoid painful fuel shortages in the coming years.

Schinkoethe says the number of people participating in the group’s actions has grown from 30 to 200 in six months, and argues that the blockades follow the tradition of civil disobedience seen during the U.S. civil rights movement and the fight for women's suffrage.

“What we’re doing is illegal," she said. “At the same time it’s legitimate.”

Manuel Ostermann, a senior member of one of Germany’s police unions, accused the group of committing crimes while portraying themselves as victims.

“Where the process of radicalization gets going, extremism isn’t far off,” he wrote on Twitter.

Members of Last Generation have tried to counter that, citing U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who earlier this year said that “the truly dangerous radicals are the countries that are increasing the production of fossil fuels.”

"I’m going to keep going until the government locks me and the other activists up for their peaceful protests, or gives in to our demands,” said Schinkoethe.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Climate activists expand tire-slashing operation beyond NYC. Here are the cities they've hit

The U.K. climate group whose members deflated tires on an estimated 40 vehicles in New York City last month recently announced similar actions in cities nationwide. The Tyre Extinguishers, which encourages activists to deflate tires of parked sports utility vehicles (SUV) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said it has already spread to Chicago and the San Francisco area this month. Individuals affiliated with the group have deflated the tires of 20 SUVs in Chicago, another 20 SUVs in Scranton, Pa., and 12 SUVs near San Francisco this month, according to the group.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Climate activists fail where the rubber meets the road

Climate activists appear to choose their objectives with all the precision of blindfold darts. Take the Tyre Extinguishers, a group of British climate activists who have reportedly slashed over 5,000 random tires since March. Since expanding this month to the United States, they’ve deflated 40 tires in Manhattan and targeted around 20 vehicles in Chicago, Scranton, Pennsylvania, and San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
960 The Ref

For Europe, a climate change reckoning arrives early

In what has already been a brutal summer of heatwaves across much of Europe, temperature records are expected to be broken in parts of the United Kingdom, Germany and France this week, putting thousands of lives in danger. Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 109 Fahrenheit on Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

The Next Fight Over Guns in America

This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that limited concealed-firearm permits to those with a demonstrated need to carry arms outside the home. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6–3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said, “The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Bruen thus opens one of the next major battlegrounds over guns in America: not who can buy guns or what guns can be bought but where these firearms can be carried, every day, by the millions and millions of Americans who own them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas#Protest#The Tour De France#Royal Academy Of Arts#The Associated Press
International Business Times

Venezuelan Refugee Women Face Increasing Violence In Colombia, Peru -Amnesty

Venezuelan refugee women face rising gender-based violence in Peru and Colombia, as governments are not guaranteeing their "right to a life free of violence," Amnesty International said in a report on Tuesday. Since Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took office in 2013, more than 6 million Venezuelans have fled due to...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Protests
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden is taking advantage of our gas price misery

Gas prices are now nearly twice what they were two years ago. The cost of food and household items is skyrocketing, thanks to Biden-flation. The White House keeps saying that "we are stronger economically than we have been." But we know better. Our wallets know better. And it gets worse....
GAS PRICE
Fortune

The war on ‘wokeness’ is coming for companies

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. How does the saying go? Two steps forward; one step back. Florida's new "Stop WOKE Act," which took effect July 1, could be a huge step back for DEI professionals...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. House Panel to Consider Assault Weapons Ban Next Week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House Judiciary Committee will take up proposed legislation next week that would ban certain assault weapons, the panel said on Friday, citing a string of recent mass shootings across the United States. The committee will meet on Wednesday to mark up the bill, which "would ban...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The battle over a Key(stone) climate fix

A legal battle is unfolding in Pennsylvania that could have major implications for slashing heat-trapping pollution from the Northeast's electricity system. The fight is also a test case for using market-based approaches to tackle climate change. It's centered on the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative — the nation’s only multistate carbon-trading...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Pleas pile up in Italy for PM Draghi to rethink exit

Pleas were piling up Sunday in Italy aimed at persuading Premier Mario Draghi to stay in office instead of resigning as he tried to do last week after being let down by a populist coalition partner. Hundreds of mayors have signed an open letter. Union leaders and industrialists, who often...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

The real-world consequences of green extremism

Glorious pictures from the edge of the universe have arrived on Earth just when events here force us to consider the possibility that governments are run by aliens. They are so out of touch with common sense that they must come from other planets. The James Webb Space Telescope, a...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

France's Macron marks 80th anniversary of WWII round-up of Jews

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday marked the 80th anniversary of the wartime round-up of Jews in France by calling for redoubled vigilance against the growing anti-Semitism in the country. Then in 2017 Macron, newly elected as president, reaffirmed France's responsibility for the round-up in a speech marking its 75th anniversary and in the presence of then Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu.
SOCIETY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
69K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy