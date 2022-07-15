ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

British Open | Woods starts 2nd round; LIV golfers starring

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JD8f6_0ggX5Jcl00
British Open Golf Tiger Woods of the US waits to play on the 11th tee during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday July 14, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (Alastair Grant)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

___

10:20 a.m.

Tiger Woods is out on the course for his second round at the British Open. He played it safe on the first hole this time.

Woods found the middle of the fairway, the middle of the green and two-putted for par.

That’s a whole lot better than in the first round, where he hit a wedge into the Swilcan Burn from out of a fresh divot and ran up a double-bogey.

The two biggest movers early in the second round at St. Andrews were players who have signed up for LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded breakaway series.

Talor Gooch birdied two of his first three holes and was tied for second place at 6 under, two shots off the lead.

Paul Casey, the latest player to join LIV, was 3 under for his round after eight holes and at 4 under overall.

___

7:30 a.m.

Tiger Woods arrived at St. Andrews in shorts and a hoodie. He might also need an umbrella.

The second round of the British Open began under a light rain. That is likely to take some of the fire out of an Old Course that was so fast that it make the rounds go atrociously slow on Thursday.

Of greater concern to Woods is making up ground. His 78 in the first round was good to beat only seven other players. Three of them were past champions in their 50s. Woods figures he needs a 66 or better to make it to the weekend.

Cameron Young leads Rory McIlroy by two. They don't tee off until the afternoon.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Angry Cameron Smith clashes with reporter who asked him about joining Saudi rebel tour straight after his stunning St Andrews victory: 'I just won the British Open and you're asking about that?'

Cameron Smith's celebrations after taking out the British Open were soured when he clashed with a reporter who asked him about joining the rebel Saudi LIV tour straight after his incredible victory. The journalist apologised for the poor timing before quizzing the Queenslander on rumours he'd join the controversial breakaway...
GOLF
960 The Ref

Sergio Garcia plans to officially quit DP World Tour for LIV Golf: ‘I am not feeling loved’

Sergio Garcia apparently isn’t “feeling loved” anymore on the DP World Tour, so he’s calling it quits. Garcia said after the British Open on Sunday that he intends to officially quit playing on his home circuit and compete on the LIV Golf Invitational Series full time. Garcia had already resigned from the PGA Tour, and he will now be ineligible to compete in any future Ryder Cups once his move from the DP World Tour is official.
GOLF
960 The Ref

Eagles hopeful Devon Allen disqualified from track world championships on controversial false start

Sunday was supposed to be Devon Allen's time to shine. Instead, heartbreak on his home track ended his world championships by the slimmest of margins. The Oregon graduate and Philadelphia Eagles hopeful lined up for the 110-meter hurdle final at the world track and field championships in Eugene with a shot at making the podium. But he was disqualified thanks to a false start imperceptible to the human eye.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
960 The Ref

A home run: US turns in record-setting medal day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Except for a single, barely perceptible flinch, this would've been a Perfect 10 for the U.S. track and field team. As it ended up, the Americans still won nine medals on home turf Sunday at world championships in what will go down as one of the most memorable days for the red, white and blue in its long, successful history. It was the best single medal day for a nation at worlds, according to meet organizers.
NFL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
69K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy