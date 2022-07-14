ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hogwarts Legacy

By Tom Lee
happygamer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttentive Harry Potter Fans Spotted The Hogwarts Legacy Interface In The Game's March Trailer. Attentive Reddit guests noticed the Hogwarts...

happygamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
happygamer.com

Blizzard Offers To Get A Tattoo For Access To The Diablo IV Beta Test

The Diablo franchise from Blizzard Entertainment doesn’t exactly have the best reputation. In case you missed it, Diablo Immortal recently generated a lot of buzzes when it was revealed that upgrading characters entirely with in-game progression locked behind a paywall could cost players £88,000. You would then question...
VIDEO GAMES
happygamer.com

Bayonetta 3’s Size For The Nintendo Switch Has Been Made Public

One of this year’s most eagerly awaited games for the Nintendo Switch, Bayonetta 3 from PlatinumGames, will finally be available to players. Despite the fact that this game was first revealed in 2017, gameplay trailers didn’t begin to circulate until late last year, providing an understanding of how the franchise has evolved since the second installment.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Wordle Fans Have a Whole New Way to Play

Fans of the word game Wordle will be excited to learn something new is coming to the game which will change the way the game is played. Wordle enthusiasts have been playing the game since Josh Wardle invented the game and released it to the world in 2021. The timing of the game's introduction was fortunate as people began warming up to playing games after the covid pandemic shut down a lot of outside activities.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation 5#Jk Rowling#Video Game
The Independent

What is BeReal? The ‘anti-Instagram’ app Gen Z are obsessed with

Ever since the “big three” social media networks (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) burst onto the scene – and onto our phones – over a decade ago, our lives have never been the same.Instead of looking through a yearbook to remember a friend from high school, we simply stalk them on Facebook. Instead of scrapbooking our memories, we post pictures of our best lives to Instagram, and so on.TikTok, the video sharing app beloved by Gen Z, has been the biggest disruptor in the world of social media in recent years, until now. Enter: BeReal.Dubbed the “anti-Instagram” BeReal is a photo...
CELL PHONES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Inside Man”

Media giants BBC and Netflix are collaborating on a new TV show that promises an intriguing storyline, excellent showrunners, and most importantly, a cool list of cast members. The show’s title is Inside Man, and it’s going to be run behind the scenes by Emmy-nominated director Paul McGuigan. McGuigan previously worked on shows like Sherlock and Lucky Number. Not much is known about what Inside Man is specifically about, but here’s a brief description from What’s On Netflix: “A prisoner on death row in the US and a woman trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage, cross paths in the most unexpected way…” Given that intriguing premise, it’s only fitting that an impressive lineup of performers should breathe life into the show’s storyline. If you want to learn more about the actors performing on the show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming BBC and Netflix TV show Inside Man.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy