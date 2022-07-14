Hogwarts Legacy

Media giants BBC and Netflix are collaborating on a new TV show that promises an intriguing storyline, excellent showrunners, and most importantly, a cool list of cast members. The show’s title is Inside Man, and it’s going to be run behind the scenes by Emmy-nominated director Paul McGuigan. McGuigan previously worked on shows like Sherlock and Lucky Number. Not much is known about what Inside Man is specifically about, but here’s a brief description from What’s On Netflix: “A prisoner on death row in the US and a woman trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage, cross paths in the most unexpected way…” Given that intriguing premise, it’s only fitting that an impressive lineup of performers should breathe life into the show’s storyline. If you want to learn more about the actors performing on the show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming BBC and Netflix TV show Inside Man.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO