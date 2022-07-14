On The Horizon For Tech Startups In Chattanooga

KNOXVILLE -- East Tennessee is seeing huge increases in relocation interest in 2022. Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood are experiencing the greatest increases, according to search data from moving company booking website moveBuddha.com. The company just released a new data report dedicated to exploring moving trends across Tennessee. The data shows an increasing interest in moves to the East. Top cities to move to are Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood.
