Chattanooga, TN

On The Horizon For Tech Startups In Chattanooga

wutc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the tech sector here in Chattanooga, there’s a bridge that connects companies...

www.wutc.org

wutc.org

Momentum For Chattanooga’s South Broad District Project

What’s next for the proposed redevelopment of the South Broad District in Chattanooga - the old U.S. Pipe / Wheland Foundry site between Broad St. and I-24 - and the plans for a new stadium for the Chattanooga Lookouts?. David Floyd is local government reporter for The Chattanooga Times...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Scenic Roots - Mon 7/18/22

David Floyd, reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press. Michael “Arche” Twitty, Chattanooga native and storyteller. These voices - and more - on this edition of “Scenic Roots.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Monday, July 18th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. A public-private partnership has not only preserved a piece of the city of Cleveland’s economic history but also opened the door for more residential and economic development in the city’s downtown, part of a long-term redevelopment process.
Chattanooga, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Business
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
knoxvilledailysun.com

Follow Me to Tennessee: Tennessee Migration Report

KNOXVILLE -- East Tennessee is seeing huge increases in relocation interest in 2022. Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood are experiencing the greatest increases, according to search data from moving company booking website moveBuddha.com. The company just released a new data report dedicated to exploring moving trends across Tennessee. The data shows an increasing interest in moves to the East. Top cities to move to are Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga woman serving hot fish with a dose of HOPE

A Chattanooga woman is using her love for frying fish to bless others. Kim Lloyd uses her love for cooking to make people smile through her ministry. “She is such a genuine person, and she cares about everyone. She has a huge laugh and a huge heart, said Shari Watson.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Community Options: Helping People With Disabilities Find Work And Homes

Community Options has been open in Chattanooga since 2003, part of a nationally based organization that started in 1989 in New Jersey. Simply put, Community Options believes in the dignity of every person, and in the freedom of all people to experience the highest degree of self-determination. Embracing this philosophy, they strive to provide housing and employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
#Scenic City Summit
WDEF

Westside Neighborhood to be Redeveloped

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — A major redevelopment of Chattanooga’s Westside Neighborhood is being planned by the Chattanooga Housing Authority. Hamilton County is poised to approve a two million dollar contribution to the project, whose investments may total nearly a billion dollars. “It’s basically an eight to ten year plan...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

“Fun Day” at Greenwood Terrace

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — It was a beautiful day all over Chattanooga. But on Dee Drive, things were especially nice for the residents of Greenwood Terrace. The local chapter of women’s group Zia organized a fun day for the neighborhood, bringing residents together for an afternoon of food, games, and community support.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Rutherford Source

Two Tennessee Spots Make the List for Ten Favorite RV Camp Grounds

Travelawaits just released its list of “10 Favorite RV Camping Grounds After a Year of Full-time RVing.”. The first Tennessee spot on the list was Clarksville RV Resort. They stated,”Straddling the Kentucky-Tennessee border, right off Highway 24, you’ll find this cute resort with a vintage trailer at the front, offering great photo ops. The Clarksville RV Resort is well maintained and has an excellent children’s play area, a pool, and a great little convenience store.”
MANCHESTER, TN
wutc.org

Arcs Of Storytelling In The Arts Through Arche's Eyes

Michael “Arche” Twitty is a storyteller who found his voice in poetry. A Chattanooga native, Arche is a poet, playwright, actor and educator who helps others to discover - and cultivate - their own voices. His work on stage and screen ranges from “The Pop-up Project” film “The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Fire collapses roof in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: 7/17 @ 3:53 P.M. A Chattanooga family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after their home and belongings were heavily damaged by a fire Sunday afternoon. Officials responded to the home around 1:20 p.m. on Givens Road off East Brainerd Road. Fire officials...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Chattanooga, TN — 30 Top Places!

You may want to check out Chattanooga if you can’t decide on where to go for your next breakfast food trip. This city in Tennessee isn’t just popular for its scenic tourist attractions such as landscapes, museums and parks. It is also a travel destination for the food...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

July 15 Police Briefs

The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. Richard Williams was arrested and charged with DUI following a traffic stop at this location. 22-009925- 100 I-75 South- Unknown Trouble- The caller advised a vehicle appeared stranded at this location. On...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Three Lanes to Be Closed on I-75 this Weekend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The portion of I-75 that runs through Hamilton County currently features several potholes and cracks in the concrete. Starting tonight at nine P-M, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will begin laying down new concrete to rehabilitate the road. As a result, there will be lane closures...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

