Austin tries to continue road win streak in game against Dallas

Austin FC (12-4-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (7-6-7, fifth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -111, Austin FC +274, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin hits the road against Dallas looking to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Dallas is 6-4-3 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 1-4 record in games decided by one goal.

Austin is 6-4-3 against conference opponents. Austin is 7-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has scored 11 goals and added three assists for Dallas. Jader Obrian has one assist over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Driussi has 11 goals and four assists for Austin. Diego Fagundez has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 2-5-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Austin: 6-2-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Joshue Quinpnez (injured), Brandon Servania (injured), Marco Farfan (injured), Facundo Quignon (injured).

Austin: Jhojan Manuel Valencia Jimenez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.