The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, July 15
By Fitzie
SB Nation
3 days ago
I was quite taken with the lead image for the day’s hoddle. Looking at a photograph of Ryan Sessegnon holding at least three (where’s the fourth?) football boots in his hand drew me a little bit nostalgic. Specifically it brought me back to my own footballing days....
The biggest surprise from Tottenham Hotspur’s starting lineup in their 1-1 friendly with Sevilla today wasn’t that Lucas Moura was starting the match — it was that Lucas was playing in a different position. Specifically, Antonio Conte opted to start Lucas deeper as a right wing back, across from Ryan Sessegnon on the other flank.
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Manchester City keep a star player! Riyad Mahrez has re-signed until summer 2025. A nice and deserved extension. To date, he has made 189 appearances for the Club, scoring 63 goals and contributing 45 assists. He has won so much here and been an integral piece to this side. Mahrez...
Jay flies solo as he looks back on Chelsea’s first preseason match against Club América in Las Vegas. Conor Gallagher shines! Mason (Hunt) Mount mesmerizes! And Michy Batshuayi was also there!. He also shares a few thoughts on the signings of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly. Podcast Twitter:...
After Sadio Mané’s trasfer to Bayern Munich, Darwinn Núñez’s arrival, and Mohamed Salah’s new contract creating a changed look up front for the 2022/23 season, the Mirror has connected the Reds to more changes up front today. Apparently we might see Roberto Firmino’s exit...
Wednesday’s game was always going to be a tough test, but I think we came through it with some credit. If we’d had a striker available we would have certainly have made a dent on the scoresheet, and you’ve got to think that striking reinforcements are very high on the priority list at the Academy of Light.
Sunderland and Darlington have been regular opponents in the Durham Challenge Cup over the years, yet the two clubs have only met once in senior first team competition – a 1987 FA Cup tie at Roker in which the hosts ran out 2-0 winners. The relatively short distance between...
Everton did not fare so well in their first pre-season tour game, losing 2-0 to Arsenal on Saturday night. Here’s the recap, highlights and three thoughts from the game. [RBM]. Here’s Alex Iwobi’s comments after the game. Young defender Jarrad Branthwaite’s loan to PSV Eindhoven was confirmed...
Kepa Arrizabalaga is keen on seeing the pitch a bit more often than he has in the last couple years, and Serie A side Napoli are offering him a chance to do that with a season-long loan deal, as per the Daily Mail and Marca (via Football Italia). There may...
Tottenham Hotspur are still set to announced the transfer of Djed Spence from Middlesbrough. This is a fact. At least we think it is, because it still hasn’t happened. Despite Tottenham and ‘Boro having a “breakthrough” in his negotiations and Spence successfully completing a medical at Spurs on Friday — he even was photographed doing media with Tottenham’s social team! — we still haven’t gotten that confirmation email.
We’ve already talked about the rumours surrounding Liverpool and their (genuine) interest in Borussia Dortmund before. It’s going to be something we try to do, and it’s going to be expensive. Bellingham’s contract isn’t up yet and it sounds like Klopp is waiting till next summer to make his move.
Darwin Núñez, Liverpool’s club record summer signing, is understandably being subjected to intense scrutiny as his LFC career begins. However, with just 75 minutes of pre-season action and a handful of training sessions under his belt, that scrutiny has already reached the point of absurdity. It’s not...
Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are joined once again by special guest, Carl Anka, to discuss Manchester United under new manager Erik ten Hag. They look at the preseason so far, discuss teambuilding and the transfer window, and the concept of the club’s “Entorno” and it’s importance to the new manager.
Oleksandr Zinchenko is close to Arsenal than ever before. The new report, provided below, has a deal being struck between clubs at a solid fee for both sides. Romano has been on this deal all the way and that fee is really good for City as they search for a replacement.
RR: After guiding Dundee United to fourth last season, Tam Courts left the club to become manager of Budapest Honvéd. Was it a shock to see him leave for a Hungarian side?. David Reid: First and foremost, Tam Courts enjoyed a successful year in charge at Tannadice but had his critics among the United fanbase as well.
The future of Chelsea striker Armando Broja this season and beyond has not yet been decided. But in the present he has been part of the Blues’ United States training camp/tour/pre-season, joining the rest of the squad a few days ago. Nevertheless Broja is a wanted man, with West...
It has taken a while but Manchester United is finally starting to get some players' signatures for next season. Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida is reporting that Manchester United are close to agreeing to a deal to sign Lens right back Jonathan Clauss. The 29-year old has been linked with a...
Two big names missing from Chelsea’s preseason tour of the USA are N’Golo Kanté and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, whose absences were explained by a casual mention on the Chelsea official website that they are unvaccinated (and thus not allowed to enter the United States). But of course, there...
For those of us without the holiday allowance or the bank balance to stretch to a visit to Portugal, Saturday represented the first chance to watch the Lads since the play-off final. Dundee initially looked like being a canny away day for it too, but with a host of train...
Comments / 0