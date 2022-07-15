ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Governor Youngkin To Visit Flood Ravaged, Buchanan County Residents

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs residents in Buchanan County Virginia begin flood recovery efforts now that everyone is accounted for, Governor Glenn...

WJHL

Why does Buchanan County keep flooding?

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After the second bout of severe flooding in a year left more than 100 structures damaged across Buchanan County, Virginia, local residents and nearby citizens are left wondering why exactly the county is prone to such disasters. In press briefings with Virginia Department of...
WDTV

Bandy community gets pleasant surprise during clean-up efforts

BANDY, Va. (WVVA) - On Saturday flood victims in Bandy, Virginia got a pleasant surprise while cleaning their homes from last week’s flash flooding. Virginia Senator Travis Hackworth and his family visited Bandy to hand out chicken dinners to families as well as deliver a truck load of cleaning supplies. According to Tazewell County’s Director of Public Safety, Barry Brooks the community has pulled together from the beginning and realizes that all disasters begin locally and end locally.
WJHL

‘Tree contact’ caused power outage for hundreds in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Hundreds were without power in Abingdon Monday morning, according to Appalachian Power. The Appalachian Power Outage Map reported that as of 11:19 a.m., 902 customers were without power on the north side of Abingdon. As of 11:56 a.m., only 13 customers lacked power in the area. The map states that the […]
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Bristol, Russell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Bristol; Russell; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Sullivan County in east Tennessee Central Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bristol Va, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Walnut Hill, Glade Spring, Damascus, Emory-Meadow View, Rosedale and Lindell. This includes the following highways Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 73 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 34. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Declares State of Emergency in Response to Severe Flooding Event in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday to assist with response and recovery efforts due to impacts from heavy rainfall and severe flooding. The severe weather began hitting parts of the Southwest region on Tuesday, July 12, and continued into the early morning hours of July 13. Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, along with power outages, impacts to roads and other infrastructure, and significant resource and operational challenges.
wcyb.com

Masks now recommended in all but one Tri-Cities county

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — New CDC data shows the COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. Johnson County is the only remaining local county in the low spread category, where the CDC says masks aren’t necessary for most people. Carter,...
cardinalnews.org

To ban or not to ban?

Washington County is the latest epicenter of a statewide surge in attempts to ban books from public libraries. A local official has mounted a vigorous campaign to have the coming-of-age novel “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison removed from a local public library.
WTVR CBS 6

Everyone has been accounted for following massive Virginia flood

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — After more than 40 people were reported missing in massive flooding in Virginia, officials said Thursday everyone has been accounted for. Buchanan County Sheriff's Office responded to flooding following a massive storm in western Virginia on Tuesday. Initially, 44 people were reported missing. Rescuers cleared 400 buildings in the area.
WVNS

McDowell County residents cut off from the community

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — For most of the past week, countless people across McDowell County spent their days repairing their homes and communities and gathering necessary resources. But there are those who lost their connection to the county for a short time. A handful of families live in Sandy Huff, just outside of Iaeger […]
WJHL

All found, but 400 buildings impacted in Buchanan County after floods

VANSANT, Va. (WJHL) — In a press conference two days after floods in Buchanan County swept away numerous houses and damaged dozens of others, Chief Deputy Eric Breeding announced everyone previously unaccounted for has been found. In addition, no deaths have been reported in connection to the floods. “Zero people are unaccounted for in the […]
993thex.com

Town of Abingdon plans for new bicycle pump track

The Town of Abingdon is planning to build a new bike park near The Meadows Sports Complex, and officials are seeking the public’s input. According to the town, the proposed park would be a pump track, for bike riders to practice special skills. The artist’s rendering includes features for...
WDBJ7.com

State of emergency declared in response to SW Virginia flooding

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to assist with response and recovery efforts due to impacts from heavy rainfall and severe flooding. Severe weather began hitting parts of the Southwest region Tuesday, July 12, and continued into the early morning...
WJHL

Food City CEO weighs in on Buchanan County flooding fundraiser

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After flooding lifted homes from their foundations and upended the lives of hundreds in Buchanan County, Food City, United Way, News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities have teamed up to raise money for those affected. News Channel 11’s Josh Smith spoke with Steve Smith, president and CEO of Food City, who […]
Johnson City Press

Mendota Trail gets facelift in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. — The Mendota Trail is continuing its quick rise to the top of local tourist destinations and is approaching completion. There is still a little way to go before crossing the finish line, and major upgrades have been made at the Bristol trailhead off Island Road on the Virginia side to accommodate those needs.
WDBJ7.com

Bandy community cleans up after flood damage

BANDY, Va. (WVVA) - In the small community of Bandy, Virginia; residents got a rude awakening Tuesday night after water from a nearby stream got to dangerous levels. Something life long residents say they’ve never seen in the area before. “It’s flooded and come across the road here but...
