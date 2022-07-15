ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Asian wheat millers eye deals as global prices ease

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Asian wheat buyers are in the market looking to book Black Sea and European cargoes with the decline in prices this week attracting millers. "We are...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up 1.6%, prices recover from 5-month low; corn eases

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose 1.6% on Monday, with the market rising for the first time in six sessions and recovering from its lowest in more than five months, although hopes for a pick-up in Ukrainian exports limited gains. Corn slid after gaining on Friday on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat up slightly, exports accelerate

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose slightly last week, helped by a stronger rouble, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday, adding that exports quickened with arrival of the new crop. The United States last week issued clarification reassuring banks, shippers and insurance companies that transactions with Russian food and fertiliser exports would not breach Washington's sanctions on Moscow. Traders consider this clarification "with very careful optimism", IKAR said in a note. It currently expects the country to export more than 2 million tonnes of wheat this month. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports rose by $2 to $360 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, IKAR said. Russia exported 500,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 340,000 tonnes the previous week, said fellow consultancy Sovecon, citing port data. Wheat prices for imminent supply were at $355-360 a tonne, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 13,275 rbls/t -300 rbls wheat, European part ($234.13) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,250 rbls/t +300 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,000 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,925 rbls/t -200 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,430/t -$110 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,310/t -$60 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,089.9/t +$76.3 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of July 14*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 19.9 15.5 3.5 Crop, as of same 14.9 10.6 2.7 date in 2021 Yield, 4.1 4.2 4.6 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.4 3.4 3.9 date in 2021 Harvested area, 4.9 3.7 0.8 mln hectares Harvested area, as 4.3 3.1 0.7 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data for the current season. ($1 = 56.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 15-25 cents, corn up 6-12, soybeans up 25-35

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 15 to 25 cents per bushel * Wheat higher in a rebound from five sessions of losses that took prices to five-month lows. Firmer outside markets and a weaker U.S. dollar also supportive. * Signs of improved U.S. export demand and uncertainty about a timely resumption of Black Sea exports from war-torn Ukraine lending strength to wheat. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded up 23-1/4 cents at $8.00 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last up 17-1/2 cents at $8.55, and MGEX September spring wheat was last up 16-1/4 cents at $9.23. CORN - Up 6 to 12 cents per bushel * Corn futures rise on worries about stressful weather in portions of the Midwest as the U.S. crop approaches its key pollination phase of growth. Spillover support from higher energy markets and weaker U.S. dollar. * Analysts expecting steady to lower crop conditions in a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report later on Monday. * CBOT September corn futures last traded up 9-3/4 cents at $6.14 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last up 10-1/2 cents at $6.14-1/4. SOYBEANS - Up 25 to 35 cents per bushel * Soybeans higher on worries about stressful crop weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest and spillover support from stronger soymeal and soyoil values and higher energy markets. * Analysts expecting steady to lower crop conditions in a weekly USDA report later on Monday. * CBOT August soybeans last traded up 28-1/2 cents at $14.94-1/2 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last up 33 cents at $13.75-1/4. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Paul Simao)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Russia raises quota for sunflower oil exports

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia has increased the quota for its exports of sunflower oil and sunflower meal, the government said on Sunday, citing sufficient domestic supplies. The country banned exports of sunflower seeds from the end of March until the end of August and imposed an export quota...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures climb on U.S. hot spell, firm meat prices

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose on Monday on spillover strength from outside markets including Wall Street, as well as firm wholesale beef prices and worries about hot weather stressing cattle in the Plains and Midwest, traders said. CME August live cattle futures settled...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-U.S. panel revokes duties on fertilizers from Russia, Trinidad and Tobago

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission revoked hefty anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, concluding that those imports did not hurt American producers. The panel's vote may help ease shortages and price increases for fertilizers...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil corn exports soar 221%, driven by Ukraine's absence

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn exports via southern ports in Parana state have continued to exceed expectations, with shipments rising 221% in the first half of the year amid Ukraine's absence from the market. According to a Paranagua port authority statement on Monday, the rise in corn...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's grain, pork and sugar imports in June 2022

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's imports of major agriculture products in June, according to data released on Monday by the General Administration of Customs. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in June was released earlier this month. Commodity June % change y/y YTD (tonnes) % change y/y 2022(tonnes ) Corn 2.21 mln -38.2% 13.59 mln -11.1% Wheat 520,000 -31.3% 4.94 mln -7.8% Barley 440,000 -56.3% 3.77 mln -33.4% Sorghum 930,000 -14.9% 6.02 mln 25.7% Pork 120,000 -64.2% 800,000 -65.1% Sugar 140,000 -66.7% 1.76 mln -13.1% (Reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Emily Chow; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Rhine river shipping in Germany hampered by falling water levels

HAMBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - Low water levels after recent dry weather continue to prevent cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the river Rhine in Germany, traders said on Monday. Water levels fell again over the weekend and shallow water is hampering shipping on the entire river in Germany...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat end higher on broad commodity strength, U.S. weather

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybeans and wheat futures rose on Monday in response to worries about potentially stressful hot weather in the Midwest and Europe, coupled with bullish sentiment in crude oil and a weaker dollar, analysts said. Chicago Board of Trade benchmark December corn settled up...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Building a vertically-integrated, niche hog farm

Beginning in 2006, Troldgaarden farm in Denmark has been transformed into a vertically-integrated organic meat business serving the local community and restaurants across the country. Four brothers in the Hansen family run the farm, which was formerly used for Christmas tree production. Now, the Hansens raise a rare heritage breed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil's most populous states cut local taxes on ethanol

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - The governments of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, Brazil's two most populous states, on Monday announced cuts in the ICMS tax levied on ethanol, in a bid to make the biofuel more competitive at the pump after a similar gasoline tax reduction. Sao Paulo...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Gas supplies from Algeria to Italy to increase in coming years - Draghi

ROME, July 18 (Reuters) - Gas supplies from Algeria to Italy will become more significant in the coming years, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday, after meeting Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers. Draghi said Italy was a "privileged partner" of Algeria and that the two countries were...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

USDA Crop Progress Report | July 18, 2022

Corn crop condition was rated 64% good/excellent for the third week in a row. Of the top 18 corn growing states, Pennsylvania leads with 23% of its crop in excellent shape. North Carolina lags behind with nearly half their corn crop in poor or very poor condition.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn condition 64% good/excellent for third week in a row

The USDA released its 16th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. Corn. As of July 17, 37% of corn is silking compared...
AGRICULTURE

