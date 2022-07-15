ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Rhine river shipping in Germany hampered by low water levels

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

HAMBURG, July 15 (Reuters) - Low water levels after recent dry weather continue to prevent cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the Rhine in Germany,...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

EXPLAINER-Price surge prompts regulators to peer into commodity hinterland

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Spikes in energy and grain prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, coupled with the suspension of nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange in March due to a disorderly market have prompted regulators to take a closer look at the commodities sector. WHAT...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CORRECTED-TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to July 11

(In story dated July 15, corrects harvest progress for winter and spring barley) PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress and crop conditions for French cereals, covering week 27 ending July 11. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 27 average in France 50 Week 26 2022 14 Week 27 2021 3 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 2 12 22 61 3 Week 26 2022 2 11 23 61 2 Week 27 2021 0 6 17 71 5 WINTER BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 27 average in France 97 Week 26 2022 83 Week 27 2021 39 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 2 11 25 59 3 Week 26 2022 2 11 25 59 3 Week 27 2021 1 6 20 69 4 DURUM HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 27 average in France 82 Week 26 2022 50 Week 27 2021 37 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 2 13 29 55 1 Week 26 2022 2 13 29 55 1 Week 27 2021 1 7 25 64 2 SPRING BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 27 average in France 41 Week 26 2022 14 Week 27 2021 4 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 2 15 32 50 1 Week 26 2022 2 15 32 50 1 Week 27 2021 0 4 12 79 4 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 27 average in France 0 3 13 75 8 Week 26 2022 0 3 12 76 8 Week 27 2021 0 1 10 81 8 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat up slightly, exports accelerate

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose slightly last week, helped by a stronger rouble, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday, adding that exports quickened with arrival of the new crop. The United States last week issued clarification reassuring banks, shippers and insurance companies that transactions with Russian food and fertiliser exports would not breach Washington's sanctions on Moscow. Traders consider this clarification "with very careful optimism", IKAR said in a note. It currently expects the country to export more than 2 million tonnes of wheat this month. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports rose by $2 to $360 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, IKAR said. Russia exported 500,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 340,000 tonnes the previous week, said fellow consultancy Sovecon, citing port data. Wheat prices for imminent supply were at $355-360 a tonne, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 13,275 rbls/t -300 rbls wheat, European part ($234.13) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,250 rbls/t +300 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,000 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,925 rbls/t -200 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,430/t -$110 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,310/t -$60 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,089.9/t +$76.3 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of July 14*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 19.9 15.5 3.5 Crop, as of same 14.9 10.6 2.7 date in 2021 Yield, 4.1 4.2 4.6 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.4 3.4 3.9 date in 2021 Harvested area, 4.9 3.7 0.8 mln hectares Harvested area, as 4.3 3.1 0.7 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data for the current season. ($1 = 56.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping#Heating Oil
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat end higher on broad commodity strength, U.S. weather

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybeans and wheat futures rose on Monday in response to worries about potentially stressful hot weather in the Midwest and Europe, coupled with bullish sentiment in crude oil and a weaker dollar, analysts said. Chicago Board of Trade benchmark December corn settled up...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Solar storm about to strike Earth in a ‘direct hit’

A solar storm is predicted to hit the Earth tomorrow that could disrupt GPS and radio signals. The impact of a “snake-like filament” from the Sun, which Nasa predicts will happen on 19 July, will be a “direct hit” according to Dr Tamitha Skov, adding that we should “expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside”. It is also possible that aurora might be visible in some regions of the Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Agriculture Online

Brazil corn exports soar 221%, driven by Ukraine's absence

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian corn exports via southern ports in Parana state have continued to exceed expectations, with shipments rising 221% in the first half of the year amid Ukraine's absence from the market. According to a Paranagua port authority statement on Monday, the rise in corn...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up 1.6%, prices recover from 5-month low; corn eases

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose 1.6% on Monday, with the market rising for the first time in six sessions and recovering from its lowest in more than five months, although hopes for a pick-up in Ukrainian exports limited gains. Corn slid after gaining on Friday on...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures climb on U.S. hot spell, firm meat prices

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures rose on Monday on spillover strength from outside markets including Wall Street, as well as firm wholesale beef prices and worries about hot weather stressing cattle in the Plains and Midwest, traders said. CME August live cattle futures settled...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Brazil's most populous states cut local taxes on ethanol

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - The governments of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, the two most-populous Brazilian states, on Monday cut local taxes on ethanol, a move followed by Parana state, in a bid to make the biofuel more competitive at the pump after a similar gasoline tax cut.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Building a vertically-integrated, niche hog farm

Beginning in 2006, Troldgaarden farm in Denmark has been transformed into a vertically-integrated organic meat business serving the local community and restaurants across the country. Four brothers in the Hansen family run the farm, which was formerly used for Christmas tree production. Now, the Hansens raise a rare heritage breed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 15-25 cents, corn up 6-12, soybeans up 25-35

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 15 to 25 cents per bushel * Wheat higher in a rebound from five sessions of losses that took prices to five-month lows. Firmer outside markets and a weaker U.S. dollar also supportive. * Signs of improved U.S. export demand and uncertainty about a timely resumption of Black Sea exports from war-torn Ukraine lending strength to wheat. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded up 23-1/4 cents at $8.00 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last up 17-1/2 cents at $8.55, and MGEX September spring wheat was last up 16-1/4 cents at $9.23. CORN - Up 6 to 12 cents per bushel * Corn futures rise on worries about stressful weather in portions of the Midwest as the U.S. crop approaches its key pollination phase of growth. Spillover support from higher energy markets and weaker U.S. dollar. * Analysts expecting steady to lower crop conditions in a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report later on Monday. * CBOT September corn futures last traded up 9-3/4 cents at $6.14 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last up 10-1/2 cents at $6.14-1/4. SOYBEANS - Up 25 to 35 cents per bushel * Soybeans higher on worries about stressful crop weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest and spillover support from stronger soymeal and soyoil values and higher energy markets. * Analysts expecting steady to lower crop conditions in a weekly USDA report later on Monday. * CBOT August soybeans last traded up 28-1/2 cents at $14.94-1/2 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last up 33 cents at $13.75-1/4. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Paul Simao)
CHICAGO, IL
AccuWeather

Swarm of waterspouts forms off the coast leaving onlookers in awe

Many were quick to capture a photo when numerous waterspouts were spotted spinning all at once in a place where such a weather phenomenon has not often been reported. Typically when stormy weather is in the forecast, many people avoid the beach or going out on a boat. However, that wasn't the case for many vacationers in southwestern Finland who rushed to the sea to witness an awe-inspiring weather phenomenon last weekend.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy