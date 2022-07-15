Rhine river shipping in Germany hampered by low water levels

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 15 to 25 cents per bushel * Wheat higher in a rebound from five sessions of losses that took prices to five-month lows. Firmer outside markets and a weaker U.S. dollar also supportive. * Signs of improved U.S. export demand and uncertainty about a timely resumption of Black Sea exports from war-torn Ukraine lending strength to wheat. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded up 23-1/4 cents at $8.00 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last up 17-1/2 cents at $8.55, and MGEX September spring wheat was last up 16-1/4 cents at $9.23. CORN - Up 6 to 12 cents per bushel * Corn futures rise on worries about stressful weather in portions of the Midwest as the U.S. crop approaches its key pollination phase of growth. Spillover support from higher energy markets and weaker U.S. dollar. * Analysts expecting steady to lower crop conditions in a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report later on Monday. * CBOT September corn futures last traded up 9-3/4 cents at $6.14 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last up 10-1/2 cents at $6.14-1/4. SOYBEANS - Up 25 to 35 cents per bushel * Soybeans higher on worries about stressful crop weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest and spillover support from stronger soymeal and soyoil values and higher energy markets. * Analysts expecting steady to lower crop conditions in a weekly USDA report later on Monday. * CBOT August soybeans last traded up 28-1/2 cents at $14.94-1/2 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last up 33 cents at $13.75-1/4. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Paul Simao)

