Montgomery County, MD

5 Things to Know Today, July 15, In Montgomery County

By Michelle Queen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Friday, July 15. Here’s the 10 day forecast as we head into the weekend. 1. Income Tax Day: The deadline to file Maryland state income taxes is today, it was extended again this year. 2....

Flood watch issued for Montgomery County, Central Maryland, Washington, D.C. region

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for large portions of the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. A possibility of severe thunderstorms during the late afternoon and early evening hours tonight, along with potential rainfall rates of 1-2" per hour, may cause flash flooding between 4:00 PM and midnight. Jurisdictions under the flood watch include Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Washington, D.C., Arlington County, Alexandria, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Prince William County, Bowie, Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Carroll County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Harford County.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tornado warnings hit several Maryland counties

(WBFF) — People in Baltimore County, Carroll County, and Frederick County scrambled for cover as tornado warnings moved through Maryland. The evening storms caused traffic slowdowns as torrential rain fell on road around Baltimore. These storms come as people are still without power from the storms that swept through...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Giant in Orchard Center Sets Opening Date; Calverton Shopping Center Location To Close Permanently the Day Before

Back in October we let you know that Giant Food signed on to open at the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton. The Landover-based grocery announced it signed a 20-year lease with MCB Real Estate for a 64,626-square-foot building to open a new grocery store location at the former ShopRite space at 12028 Cherry Hill Rd. ShopRite closed back in February of 2020 year and Aldi opened in the shopping center later that year in October. The grocery store has announced that it will open on Friday, August 5th at 6am. Nearby location at 11701 Beltsville Drive in the Calverton Shopping Center (located in Prince George’s County) will be closing permanently at midnight on Thursday, August 4th.
CALVERTON, MD
Silver Spring Mechanic Fatally Shot in Takoma Park

Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid of Silver Spring was shot July 16 in Takoma Park and succumbed to his injuries Sunday, according to Takoma Park Police. Police responded at 11 a.m. July 17 to the shooting in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue at the Advance Auto Parts store parking lot. When police arrived, they found Hamid suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Anne Arundel pastor extends Souls to the Polls efforts to help voters cast their primary ballot

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. The United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has been part of Souls to the Polls — an initiative to bring Black congregants in disenfranchised communities to the polls on the Sunday before election day — for four years.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Water main breaks keep crews busy Sunday in 2 Md. counties; repairs underway

Montgomery & Prince George's counties, Md. (7News) — Two water main breaks in Maryland's Montgomery and Prince George's counties closed roads and kept crews busy Sunday. One break temporarily closed a road in Rockville. The break happened near Greenplace Terrace, according to Rockville City Police Department. Wootton Parkway is...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Carroll; Cecil; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CARROLL CECIL FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S WASHINGTON MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
Mobile mechanic killed in Takoma Park shooting identified

Takoma Park Police have shared the name of a mechanic killed in a Saturday morning shooting in the Maryland city. Officers said 27-year-old Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid of Silver Spring, Maryland, was shot just after 11 a.m. on July 16. Hamid was discovered in the parking lot of the Advance Auto...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
2 landscapers killed in Alexandria shooting identified

Alexandria police in Virginia have identified the two men who were killed in a shooting Saturday morning. They’re 48-year-old Adrian Dejesus Rivera Guzman and 24-year-old Juan Carlos Anaya Hernandez. A suspect in the landscapers’ deaths is in custody on unrelated charges. Police have identified him as a 27-year-old man....
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Maryland deli worker pepper sprayed, stabbed while trying to stop theft of tip jar: police

A Maryland man was arrested Thursday after pepper spraying and stabbing a deli employee who tried to stop him from stealing the business’ tip jar, authorities said. Bryant Whack, 32, of Silver Springs, was panhandling inside Max’s Kosher Café on the 2300 block of University Boulevard in Gaithersburg around 12:38 p.m. when he allegedly stole a tip jar from the counter and walked out, the Montgomery County Department of Police said.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Crash in Kettering kills 1

In Maryland, Prince George’s County Police said one person was killed in a fatal single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place. Officers responded to the crash just before 6 p.m. Police said five people were in the car when it reportedly left the roadway and...
KETTERING, MD
Air conditioning problem resolved, surgeries to resume at Suburban Hospital

Surgeries at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, are resuming as scheduled after a problem with the hospital’s air conditioning that was affecting the temperature in the operating rooms was reported earlier Monday. Anyone who had a surgery Monday had been notified to reschedule. The hospital said other patient care...
BETHESDA, MD
County Executive Ball Statement on Howard County Listed as Wealthiest County in Maryland

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball issued the following statement in response to Howard County being named the wealthiest county in Maryland by the U.S. News & World Report’s 15th Wealthiest Counties in the U.S. by median income. Howard County was the only Maryland jurisdiction to make the list and was noted as the 6th wealthiest in the U.S.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Shooting Now Being Investigated as Homicide

Takoma Park Police say that the shooting that occurred Saturday at the Advance Auto Parts store on New Hampshire Avenue is now being investigated as a homicide. “The victim of the shooting that occurred on July 16 has been identified as Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid, 27, of Silver Spring, Maryland,” police spokeswoman Cathy Plevy said in a news release. “Mr. Hamid succumbed to his injuries this morning and this is now being actively investigated as a homicide. Next of kin notifications were made yesterday [Saturday].”
TAKOMA PARK, MD

