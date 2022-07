Margaret Ellen Neese, 79, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, July 10, 2022, and is now together again with her husband of 44 years, Tom Neese. Margaret was born on Feb. 10, 1943, the daughter of the late William and Gertrude...

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO