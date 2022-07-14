Record number of Alaskans turned out Saturday to support abortion rights

The Anchorage Assembly “Nine,” their political surrogates on the Left, and the Anchorage Daily News are pushing a narrative to the public that homeless people who are living at a fully equipped, clean campground are in a “humanitarian crisis.”. Perhaps the news reporters have not visited other...
After a hot and dry start to summer, we have finally got some much needed rain in Southcentral. The Anchorage Assembly passed a controversial ordinance this week that allows them to remove the mayor. The 30-day campaign finance reports for legislative and gubernatorial candidates are due tomorrow, which means the August 16 primary is less than a month away. And Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) announced PFD payments will go out in September instead of October.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Mark Thayer speaks with a facility operator during an inspection in Kivalina, Alaska, July 7. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa E. F. McKenzie.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Coast Guard task force conducted a nine-day deployment to inspect facilities in Alaska's...
The National Education Association in 2008 praised Sen. John McCain’s pick of Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin to be his running mate, in large part because she opposed school vouchers when she ran for governor two years earlier, and she supported increased funding for public schools. Sen. John McCain supported...
July 15, 2022, (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy said Alaska has exhausted all options before filing a complaint today in U.S. District Court to compel the U.S. government to take responsibility for and address contaminated sites that it conveyed to Alaska Natives beginning some 50 years ago as part of the land exchanges under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA).
Talk about sulking. Local Republican elites picked up their ball and slithered home. They were the hosts of the state GOP convention. When it didn’t go their way, they put on a shameful show of petulance. They were unhappy with new statewide party leaders and later some of them stormed out of the convention when they couldn’t steal the election.
Navajo president signs pandemic aid priorities, $1B spend – Associated Press. Navajo Nation leaders have finalized an agreement on spending priorities for more than $1 billion in federal pandemic relief to improve water, sanitation, housing and communications infrastructure. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez on Friday signed an agreement from...
July 15, 2022, (Anchorage, AK) – Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced that the electronic distribution of 2022 Permanent Fund Dividends will begin September 20th, about a month ahead of the usual payout in early October. It will be a single payment to all eligible Alaskans with applications that have been approved by September 9th and selected direct deposit on their application. Those that filed a paper application or requested a paper check will be distributed starting the week of October 3rd. The direct deposit distribution will take place approximately three weeks before the traditional distribution in early October.
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - With two of its members facing lawsuits for their social media practices, the Alaska Legislature is contemplating new advice and policies to cover its 60 members. On Thursday, the joint House-Senate Legislative Council unveiled its first draft of a new policy, but individual lawmakers voiced...
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Republicans prepare to "rank the red" in next month's special election.
During the Independence Day weekend, as is tradition for this time of year, Republican candidates for Governor Joe Lombardo and U.S. Senate, Adam Laxalt stopped by Fallon on their way to Yerington and then Tonopah as they swung through rural Nevada meeting with Republican voters and shoring up their base.
Kelly Tshibaka has done everything to attach herself to Donald Trump, currying his favor by repeating his lies about the results of the 2020 election. Alaska news organizations have failed to examine Tshibaka’s two-year tenure as administration commissioner and neglected to challenge her robotic assertions that Trump had the 2020 election stolen from him.
This voter education series answers your questions about ranked choice voting. The subject expert is Bernadette Wilson, state director for Americans for Prosperity Alaska, who will answer questions about how to understand the new voting system that is in effect due to Ballot Measure 2. This series will continue until Aug. 16, the final date for the regular primary election and the special general election for the temporary placeholder for Alaska’s congressional seat.
Alaska will begin distributing its yearly oil-wealth dividend checks to residents earlier than usual this year, paired with a one-time energy relief payment meant to help Alaskans with high energy costs.
A new study found that Black Alaskans face health disparities in the form of higher rates of certain types of cancer, kidney failure, infant and maternal mortality and more severe COVID-19 illness compared with Alaskans of other races. Published by the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) School of Social Work,...
AT&T workers in Alaska voted Wednesday to authorize a strike. Their union, Teamsters Local 959, has been negotiating a new contract with AT&T for several months. They’re asking for cost of living increases and more affordable health care. Employees have written letters describing paying premiums of more than $1,000 per month for their families.
(The Center Square) – Illinois truckers are worried California trucking regulations could home to roost in the Land of Lincoln. The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) alongside the Union of Concerned Scientists commissioned a report supporting a move to no- and low-emission trucks and buses in Illinois. "Freight is...
