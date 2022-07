Dr. Cooper C. Kirk spent 19 years as Broward’s official historian. Arriving in Fort Lauderdale at the age of six, he was born in Missouri, graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School in 1939 and served in General George S. Patton’s Third Army. Discharged to care for his ailing parents, he later enlisted in the Navy, serving on the aircraft carrier Randall in the Pacific during World War II. He was discharged in 1946.

