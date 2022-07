“There is a simple answer: don’t blast your music”. This is in response to Sarahca Peterson’s comments concerning the new noise law. The same concern that this law would mostly affect the African American community, this is a valid concern that was also brought up to the Fort Lauderdale City Commission. There is a simple answer: don’t blast your music. What is the point of blasting your music so loud that the bass is felt by everybody? You may enjoy your music, but my musical taste may be different. Drivers [including motorcycles] along A1A and Las Olas Boulevard are disturbing our tourists who are trying to eat a good meal and have conversations. The blaring music interferes with that and must stop. My advice is close your windows and turn the volume down.

