Poland striker Robert Lewandowski declared Barcelona is back after joining the team in the United States for their preseason tour. Lewandowski, who had 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract, moved to Barcelona in a deal worth €45 million ($45.84 million) with a possible €5m in add-ons and said a big reason was the influence of manager Xavi Hernandez. The striker was set to sign his contract and be officially introduced by Barcelona in Miami on Tuesday ahead of the team's U.S. tour.

