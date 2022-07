The reviews for Apple's newest laptop, the M2 MacBook Air, are in, and the general consensus is that it's really good. I've been using one for a few days and I would agree. It's hard to find anything not to like. If you're looking for a new laptop, I'm sure you'll be happy with the M2 MacBook Air. The problem is, recommending the M2 MacBook Air is a little more complicated than that.

COMPUTERS ・ 17 HOURS AGO