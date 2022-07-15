ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Big Sky State Games TODAY in Billings!

By Josh Rath
97.1 KISS FM
97.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you can't hear the jingle from the radio ads across the state in your head by now... I am sorry. Living here in Billings for nearly 4 years, the number 1 jingle by far is "Big Sky State Games... Serious Fun. Serious, serious fun!" Good News! The games...

971kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

Longtime Billings sportscaster Scott Breen to sign-off this week

BILLINGS — Scott Breen will say goodbye to television viewers in Billings and the surrounding area this week. The longtime Billings sportscaster is leaving his job as sports director at KTVQ and said that on Tuesday during the 5:30 and 10 p.m. broadcasts he’ll be telling viewers thank you for watching during his 31 years in the business.
BILLINGS, MT
KTVH

Montana Pride kicks off events in Helena

HELENA — The 8th annual Montana Pride kicked off on Sunday, July 17 with a drag brunch with performers across Montana from Billings to Bozeman, Missoula and Great Falls. Julie Yard has been a drag performer for seven years with the Great Falls troop Mister Sisters and says Pride is about celebrating who you are with the other members of the LGBTQ+ community.
HELENA, MT
yourbigsky.com

How many bats live in Montana?

The Montana Audobon Center in Billings held their bat night hike on Friday, where others could learn about bats in Montana and see some for themselves through a guided hike. The event started with a presentation about bats from Montana FWP intern Becca Stapleton. She explains there are 15 species of bats native to the Treasure State but don’t worry, none of them drink blood or desire to seek out humans. Here is a list of the 15 bats that live in Montana:
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Billings, MT
Sports
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
City
Big Sky, MT
The Associated Press

Toddler, 2 more kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 3-year-old and two other children were among the six people killed in a pileup last week on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of the small community of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson. Officials did not provide the ages of the children except for the toddler. The pileup happened Friday afternoon after sudden, strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph) kicked up dust from farm fields, causing blackout conditions for a mile-long (1.6-kilometer long) stretch of Interstate 90, a major route across the northern United States. All of the victims were from Montana. The Big Horn County coroner’s office had not made their names, ages and hometowns public by late Monday afternoon.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone River#Summer Snow#Food Truck#Opening Ceremony#Eggrolls Ceci
NBCMontana

3-year-old among 6 killed in Montana highway pileup

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 3-year-old was among six people killed in a pileup Friday afternoon on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol...
HARDIN, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Montana Boxer “JoJo” Martinez Wins Gold at Junior Olympics

She won the bronze. She won the silver. This year, she's going for the gold. And Billings, Montana's "JoJo" Martinez knocked it out. The soon-to-be 8th grader at Ben Steele Middle School just earned the gold medal at the USA Boxing National Junior Olympics. I caught up with her dad...
97.1 KISS FM

High Wind Warning in the Billings Area Through Tuesday AM

We're kicking off the week with a double-whammy of weather alerts. Heat and wind will potentially cause issues across southcentral Montana for the remainder of today and tomorrow. On Monday (7/18) the National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning at 11:13 am, effective until 9 am Tuesday morning. According...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Beartooth Foothills; Bighorn Canyon; Crazy Mountains; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains; Red Lodge Foothills; Southern Wheatland HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel could be difficult with blowing dust and especially for high profile vehicles. Warm and dry conditions could cause rapid fire spread. Use caution with any burning activities.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Flex Your Sweet Tooth with These Billings Area Candy Stores

I don't know about anyone else in Billings, but I have a massive sweet tooth. One of my greatest guilty pleasures is a delicious bar of salted dark chocolate; it's so delectably sweet, yet bitter. In the Billings area, we actually have quite a selection of candy stores that fulfill anybody's biggest candy-filled dreams. Let's take a look at them.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

First Big Sky Indigifest happening this weekend in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - This weekend marks the first annual Big Sky Indigifest. It's a three-day event that includes musicians, comedians and art. The event is being put together by several Native American organizations coming together in one place to celebrate the beautiful vibrant culture of the Native American people. Tracie...
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Family Fun at Zoo Montana with the Kiwanis!

One of the greatest assets to our community is Zoo Montana, and the fact the Zoo offers a wide range of events makes it even better! Upon searching around the interwebs today, I came across Movies Under The Stars with the Billings Kiwanis!. What's showing?. Friday, July 22nd, they will...
BILLINGS, MT
KBZK News

Bozeman man reportedly killed in Hardin I90 pile-up

BOZEMAN - The founder and Board Chair of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman was reportedly one of the people killed in a massive highway pile-up near Hardin. In a social media post, a Crosscut spokesperson said Eric Love died on Friday. The post also stated that the CEO of Crosscut has been in Billings at the hospital with Love's wife, Jacquie. MTN News has confirmed the news with family and associates.
BOZEMAN, MT
97.1 KISS FM

97.1 KISS FM

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://971kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy