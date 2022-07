You may have heard of London’s Avery Footwear from the label’s previous name of “untitledfootwearproject” during the middle of the U.K.’s coronavirus pandemic. Now over a year later since the brand was launched — by a sneakerhead named Leon who quit his job to pursue his dream of being a full-time footwear designer — Avery is now launching its first-ever silhouette as part of the brand’s debut “Ambition” collection.

