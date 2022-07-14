Investigation finds fatal shooting in Augusta was self-defense; no charges filed

Authorities are searching for the woman's boyfriend, who is now charged with murder. As Americans around the country celebrated Juneteenth earlier this month, a woman who helped organize a retreat for Black Mainers that weekend was murdered in an apparent hit-and-run crash in Acadia National Park. Nicole Mokeme, 35, of...
The Maine State Police posted on their Facebook page about a dog near Exit 227 on I95. That's the exit I take to go to camp. It's the exit for Lincoln, Maine. It's also a stretch of I95 where you can go 75mph. The trooper was at a crossover on Interstate 95 near mile marker 227 when Willow ran in front of his parked cruiser.
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
“We're really scared right now." Police in Maine are asking for the public’s help finding a family that didn’t return from a planned camping trip last week. The Sanford Police Department said Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen were last seen driving a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta with a black rear bumper and Maine license plate (1563VJ).
Despite suffering brain damage from an assault in June 2020, Wanda Palmer awoke after being in a coma for two years and said her brother was her assailant. Officials believe the suspect, Daniel Palmer, allegedly attacked with a machete or a hatchet. WSAZ's Kim Rafferty reports.July 17, 2022.
A transgender woman incarcerated at a women’s only prison in New Jersey has been moved to another facility after impregnating two female inmates earlier this year, according to a local report. Demi Minor, 27, was transferred last month from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton to Garden State...
A 17-year-old teen in San Diego returned a purse left in a grocery store parking lot—and although he expected nothing in return, hundreds of strangers have offered him a big reward. Adrian Rodriquez found the green handbag in Ralph’s parking lot in Chula Vista, California, two weeks ago. Instead...
