New rules for steelhead fishing

Idaho’s catch-and-release steelhead season on the Clearwater River opened July 1 as it always does. But anglers will soon experience a change.

Last fall, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved a dramatic reordering of the long-running steelhead season structure on the Clearwater River.

The fall catch-and-keep season used to open Oct. 15 and run through Dec. 31. This year, anglers will be able to start keeping steelhead Sept. 10 in a harvest season that will run through Oct. 14.

A 26-day catch-and-release period will start Oct. 15. A second catch-and-keep season kicks off on Nov. 9 and runs through the end of the year.

The structure will give anglers a chance to harvest A-run steelhead that visit — but generally don’t stay — in the Clearwater at the same time harvest seasons are open for fall chinook and coho. The return to catch-and-release fishing Oct. 15 is timed to coincide with the arrival of most B-run fish and allow them to distribute throughout the river before harvest resumes and cater to anglers who like the often less-crowded conditions during no-kill seasons.

But the rules aren’t uniform across all of the steelhead water in the Clearwater Basin. Under the new rules, the North Fork of the Clearwater River will be closed to steelhead fishing in July and August, and harvest season will open Sept. 1 and run through the end of the year. The Clearwater River below Memorial Bridge at Lewiston will be under catch-and-release rules from July 1 through August. Harvest will open Sept. 1 and run through the end of the year.

The catch-and-release season on the Snake River will open July 1 now, a month earlier than normal. The catch-and-keep season on the Snake River opens Sept. 1 in both Idaho and Washington. That is a change for Washington, which previously opened catch-and-keep Aug. 1.

Chris Donley, fish program manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at Spokane, said the catch-and-keep season was moved back to match the season dates in Idaho and to reduce catch-and-release impacts on wild steelhead that often return earlier than hatchery fish.

