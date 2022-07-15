ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

EU Executive Will Sue Hungary Over LGBT Law, Radio Broadcaster

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission decided on Friday to sue Hungary over an anti-LGBT law and its refusal to renew the license of Klubradio, a broadcaster critical of the government, in the latest clash over values that risks damaging the European Union's cohesion. The two lawsuits add to a...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 2

