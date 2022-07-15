ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Robbery suspect exchanges gunfire with Los Angeles police

GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person opened fire at Los Angeles police on...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GreenwichTime

Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry were stolen in an armored truck robbery last week in Southern California, authorities said Sunday. The Brink’s truck was robbed in the early morning on July 11 near Los Angeles, said Dana Callahan, a spokeswoman for the security company.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GreenwichTime

Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics Sets July Dates

The 2028 Olympic Games is less than six years away. The next summer Olympics are set to take place from July 14 to July 30 in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Times, the news was announced on Monday at a press conference attended by Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy