Penn State's bench will look quite a bit different this season, in more ways than one, but the most glaring difference will be at head coach. Russ Rose, the owner of the best record in Division I history and coach of the Nittany Lions for the last 43 years, will no longer pace the court in Rec Hall. After Rose announced his retirement after last season, a total of seven players transferred from the program.

PENN, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO