Arts & music briefly

Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be an Afternoon Paint and Drink 1 p.m. Saturday at The House on Park, 367 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Attendees will create a patriotic-themed summer gnome painting. All materials and instructions will be provided at the event. Attendees must be aged 21 or older. Tickets...

Post Register

Brinkmann, James Norbert

JAMES NORBERT BRINKMANN November 19, 1935 - July 8, 2022 Jim was born November 19, 1935, to Norbert J. and Catherine Thimesch Brinkmann of Idaho Falls, the fourth of 12 children. He is survived by four sisters: Joan Isom (Idaho Falls), Mary Beth Romeo (San Antonio), Frances Leighty (Walnut Creek, CA), Kathleen Dohse (Pocatello), and two brothers, Leo Brinkmann (Aumsville, OR), and George Brinkmann (Rathdrum) and 16 nieces and 16 nephews and their children. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rosemarie Wolff (Mesa, AZ), Margaret Christensen (Chubbuck), Joe, Gene and Paul Brinkmann (Idaho Falls). When Jim was in the seventh grade, he decided he wanted to be a Brother (a non-priest Religious). He completed the ninth grade in Idaho Falls, Freshman year in Spokane, Junior and Senior years at Mt. Angel, Oregon. After graduation he entered the Benedictine Monastery there. He read a great deal about science, especially evolution. He said he found human reason a surer basis for a philosophy of life. So after nine years, he left the monastery and moved to Portland. Jim worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in its research department for five years, then changed his focus to obtaining and increasing his skills as a machinist. He took a variety of courses including two years in mechanical engineering and worked as a machinist in Portland until his retirement. During those years, he volunteered in a 4-H Club for boys to teach woodworking and horticulture; worked part-time as an aide in a childcare center; participated in delivering humanitarian goods to Cuba and Nicaragua; and protested the war in Vietnam. His hobbies included fruit and vegetable gardening, backpacking, mountain climbing and bicycling which included a 4-months' cycle through Europe. After Jim's retirement, he moved to Germany for two years to take higher education courses. While in Europe, he located and visited distant relatives in Germany and Luxembourg. Most summers Jim drove to Idaho to spend time with family. He was close to many nieces and nephews and was there for them in their times of need as well as the good times. He enriched the lives around him. He will be missed. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, August 21, in the New Sweden Cemetery, 5760 S. 55 W., Idaho Falls, Idaho. Family and friends are asked to share their memories of Jim. Any contributions may be directed to the charity of your choice. James Norbert Brinkmann.
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

In a letter to the state road commission, the American Automobile Association was questioning why gasoline prices were continuing to advance despite ample supply. “Motorists of the country are wondering why, particularly when the consumption of gasoline has increased but 7 percent in the first quarter of 1922, compared with the first quarter of 1921, and only 25 percent more than the first quarter of 1920, in spite of the increasing number of cars,” the letter said. “Gasoline reserve stocks in the United States are the largest in the history of the country and are growing at a much faster ratio than domestic consumption, the figures being compiled at the request of the A.A.A. officials by H.J. Lowe, petroleum economist of the Bureau of Mines. The present stocks on which the figures are compiled at the end of the first quarter of 1922 were 854,232,000 gallons, which was greater by 20 percent than for the first quarter of 1921 and 36 percent greater than for the first quarter of 1920.”
Post Register

Opinion: In response to July 10 editorial board column

I was impressed with your powerful editorial last Sunday on our congressional delegation's response to the mass shooting issue. You have given them an invitation and time to respond and now put Sen. Risch and Rep. Simpson on the spot for their non-response. That is fair. I find myself now,...
Post Register

Chukars pound Boise Hawks 11-3

Hunter Hisky and Dusty Stroup each hit homers as the Chukars downed the Boise Hawks 11-3 Friday night. Idaho Falls (25-21) pounded out 18 hits and overcame a first-inning deficit with seven runs over the second and third innings. Starter Joe Slocum (4-3) picked up the win, allowing two earned...
Post Register

D91 board of trustees approves $250 million bond proposal

The Idaho Falls School District 91 Board of Trustees approved a $250 million bond proposal Wednesday that if voted in behalf of would lead to the updating and improvement of many District 91 facilities, officials say. The bond issue will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. Trustees made plans in...
Post Register

Opinion: A failed prosecuting attorney

Shades of George Soros, Los Angeles' George Gascón and hypocrisy at its best. The Bonneville County prosecuting attorney asking law enforcement city, county and state to "go easy on criminals." Thank God they said no. When a crime is committed, the criminal should be arrested and prosecuted. Bonneville Prosecutor Bean should have been fired by no later than noon, July 6.
Post Register

City contracts specialized aircraft fire services company for future airport duties

To meet the growing needs of an expanding city and airport, Idaho Falls is signing a firefighter contractor to cover fire services at Idaho Falls Regional Airport. The city council unanimously voted to approve a contracting service with Pro-Tec Fire Services for airport-specific fire services during its Thursday meeting. Pro-Tec has contracted aircraft rescue firefighting services in the U.S. and Canada for over 40 years and was the first company to start contracting in this market, according to the company’s website.
