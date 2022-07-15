ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nez Perce County, ID

‘A complete redesign’ for Gifford-Reubens

By Elaine Williams Of the Tribune
 3 days ago
This image captured with a drone Wednesday shows a large hole in Gifford-Reubens Road near milepost 13 in Nez Perce County. The damage to the road was caused by flooding in the area June 13. Austin Johnson/Tribune

A 4½-mile section of Gifford-Reubens Road remains closed after mid-June flooding while Nez Perce County officials wait to see how federal money will be allocated.

The reconstruction required between the two towns for which the road is named is estimated to run $2.56 million, said Clark Filip, emergency management coordinator for Nez Perce County.

It could involve environmental and cultural assessments because the damage to the road is on the Nez Perce Reservation and near the upper reaches of Cottonwood Creek, he said.

“That section of road is going to have to go through a complete redesign and repair from the ground up,” Filip said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Admin­­istra-­­­­tion has earmarked $3 million in quick release emergency relief funds for the Idaho Transportation Department.

The Gifford-Reubens Road project is eligible for that type of federal money because the 27-mile road is considered a secondary arterial, he said.

It goes from Myrtle on U.S. Highway 12 to U.S. Highway 95 between Winchester and Craigmont.

But it’s unclear how much of the federal money will be allocated to Nez Perce County and what process will be used to make that call, Filip said.

Gifford-Reubens Road was one of the roads most heavily hit in Nez Perce County during the flooding, he said.

Repairs on two other roads affected by the heavy rains are further along.

Temporary repairs have been completed on a 3,000-foot section of Webb Road, which runs from U.S. Highway 95 just south of Sweetwater to the back of the Lewiston Orchards.

Those repairs will eventually be reimbursed by the federal government and will be followed by more thorough work, also with federal dollars, on a timeline not yet established, Filip said.

“Because it’s currently passable and safe, it’s not the priority,” he said.

An emergency repair on Rock Creek Road is anticipated to be finished, perhaps as early as the end of next week. It’s anticipated to run about $110,000 split equally between the county and state, Filip said.

The flood left about two miles of the road impassable. Rock Creek Road is about three-quarters of a mile south of U.S. Highway 95 on Mission Creek Road near Jacques Spur.

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.

Lewiston, ID
