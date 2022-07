Jose Mourinho has never needed much encouragement to boast about his coaching accomplishments, but he has found a new way to brag about his trophy haul: by getting a tattoo. With the sleeve of his white T-shirt rolled back, Mourino showed off the artwork that now adorns his right upper arm -- the Champions League cup sandwiched between the Europa League and Europa Conference League trophies.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO