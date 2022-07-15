ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keanu Reeves says he wants to play an ‘older’ Batman in a live-action film

By Louis Chilton
 3 days ago

Keanu Reeves has expressed a desire to play an ‘older’ version of Batman in a live-action film.

The Matrix star, 57, recently voiced Batman in the animated kids’ film DC League of Super Pets, which also starred Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Robert Pattinson is the most recent actor to portray the character in live action, in this year’s The Batman. He is set to reprise the role in a forthcoming sequel.

Speaking to Extra, Reeves claimed that it would be a “dream” to play Batman in a live-action film

“I love Batman, as a character,” he said. “I love him in the comic books, in the films, so to get the opportunity to voice, to play Batman was awesome.

“Maybe down the road. Maybe when they need an older Batman.”

Michael Keaton is already set to play an older iteration of the caped crusader himself, with the former Batman star reprising his role for the DC Comics adaptation The Flash.

Keanu Reeves pictured on 13 July 2022 (Getty Images)

Reeves was recently in the news after being spotted having a heartwarming interaction with a child at an airport.

In recent years, Reeves has become renowned for his benevolent off-screen persona.

Back in 2021, he was praised for gifting four of his John Wick: Chapter 4 stuntmen personalised Rolex watches.

Reeves’s reaction to being described as the “nicest man in Hollywood” went viral online last year.

The Independent

The Independent

