Is the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged again proof that we are living in a 20 year time loop? Maybe not since they actually got married this time, but it sure does bring up some major déjà vu, and fans of the couple are still pretty darn excited. What's even more nostalgic is the recently resurfaced first interview with both JLo and Affleck from almost two decades ago, in which they are talking about their OG marriage plans.

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO