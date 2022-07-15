Real estate transactions

The outpatient addiction and mental health treatment center Sierra Tucson has named Carrie Foote its new chief operating officer. Foote previously worked as the director of enterprise privacy governance at the UofA, where she assisted the chief privacy officer in building the school’s privacy program. She began her career as a case manager in community mental health services, developing an acumen for leadership that eventually led her to become chief operating officer and chief compliance officer at a regional mental health organization. “I am thrilled to have Carrie Foote join our exceptional team at Sierra Tucson,” said Sierra Tucson CEO Dr. Valerie Kading. “Carrie brings a 20-year history of expertise in behavioral health systems development, implementing strategic initiatives and cross-departmental collaboration that will complement our already dynamic leadership team.” Foote also has significant experience in business development and expansion, contract procurement, HIPAA privacy compliance and professional development. She has managed teams including IT, finance, billing, compliance, facilities, medical, transportation, utilization management and medical records. “Carrie is passionate about helping others improve their lives and realize that recovery is possible,” Kading said. “We are extremely fortunate to have Carrie on our team and look forward to her positive impact on the residents and clients we serve each day.”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO