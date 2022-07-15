ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Real estate transactions

By Staff Report
insidetucsonbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare information with Inside Tucson Business’ land transactions column. Send items to christina@tucsonlocalmedia.com. Tucson Drexel Equities LLC purchased 4.04 acres of vacant land, a portion of Block 3 of Tucson Airport Commerce Center, located in Tres Pueblos Plaza, 5375 S. Tucson Boulevard in Tucson. The retail proposed parcel was purchased from...

www.insidetucsonbusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Tucson-area real estate market is thriving

The Tucson-area real estate market has slowed down this year because of the rise in interest rates. But it is continuing to thrive despite higher rates and an increase in home prices, market observers say. Jodi Koch, president of the Tucson Association of Realtors, said higher interest rates limits the...
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Rent hikes, Downtown boom spur gentrification of older neighborhoods

Eighteen months ago, Ariel Enriquez found space for his five children at Park Place Condominiums in north Tucson. Soon after they moved in, the rent went up $200, to $1,700. With his struggle to pay the increase, the single father fell behind and was charged late fees, pushing his rent over $1,800. The family was evicted in April.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

People in Action

The outpatient addiction and mental health treatment center Sierra Tucson has named Carrie Foote its new chief operating officer. Foote previously worked as the director of enterprise privacy governance at the UofA, where she assisted the chief privacy officer in building the school’s privacy program. She began her career as a case manager in community mental health services, developing an acumen for leadership that eventually led her to become chief operating officer and chief compliance officer at a regional mental health organization. “I am thrilled to have Carrie Foote join our exceptional team at Sierra Tucson,” said Sierra Tucson CEO Dr. Valerie Kading. “Carrie brings a 20-year history of expertise in behavioral health systems development, implementing strategic initiatives and cross-departmental collaboration that will complement our already dynamic leadership team.” Foote also has significant experience in business development and expansion, contract procurement, HIPAA privacy compliance and professional development. She has managed teams including IT, finance, billing, compliance, facilities, medical, transportation, utilization management and medical records. “Carrie is passionate about helping others improve their lives and realize that recovery is possible,” Kading said. “We are extremely fortunate to have Carrie on our team and look forward to her positive impact on the residents and clients we serve each day.”
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

An Inferno of Flavors: Diners can explore all things delicious at Dante’s Fire

When Dante’s Fire opened in May 2013, the restaurant catered to late-night diners who wanted eclectic, artfully prepared food; craft cocktails; and a well-chosen wine and beer list. “We wanted a restaurant that took care of the late-night diner,” said owner and executive chef Ken Foy, noting that the...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy