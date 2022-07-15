ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Frida and Weep: Tucked-away café is worth checking out

By Valerie Vinyard, Special to Tucson Local Media
insidetucsonbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrida’s Café is hard to find, but it’s worth the hunt. Located in the shadow of Chuze Fitness near the southeast corner of Grant Road and Craycroft Boulevard, the charming café opened December 20. It’s named in honor of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The...

www.insidetucsonbusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidetucsonbusiness.com

An Inferno of Flavors: Diners can explore all things delicious at Dante’s Fire

When Dante’s Fire opened in May 2013, the restaurant catered to late-night diners who wanted eclectic, artfully prepared food; craft cocktails; and a well-chosen wine and beer list. “We wanted a restaurant that took care of the late-night diner,” said owner and executive chef Ken Foy, noting that the...
TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

What do saguaros use their arms for?

Clearly, all those outstretched saguaro arms aren’t for hugging. Because, ouch!. But they do give saguaros more chances to spread more seeds. “Saguaros produce flowers at the top of their stems, so if you have a single saguaro stem they’ll produce flowers there and flowers turn into fruits and produce seeds and the seeds are what create young saguaros,” Swann says. “If you’re a saguaro and you’re doing pretty well, you can grow arms and at the end of every arm you can produce more flowers and therefore more seeds.”
TUCSON, AZ
Motorious

Crown Customs of Tucson Create A High-Flying Skylark

Crown Concepts is a pretty awesome company; they have an impressive inventory, offer trackside services, customize cars, and more. Here at Motorious, we’re huge fans of their custom builds, in particular. When we heard they were working their magic on a 1969 Buick GS400 for a customer, we had to check it out, and it does not disappoint!
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Food & Drinks
Tucson, AZ
Restaurants
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
thevailvoice.com

How to Get Rid of Scorpions

A couple weeks ago we received a frantic call from a homeowner in Vail who had just found a scorpion in their bathroom. Our customer service representative answered the phone and without providing any context, the homeowner said, “How do I get rid of scorpions in my house?” Our team member didn’t skip a beat and handled the call with ease, because after 58 years in the business, we’ve learned a thing or two.
VAIL, AZ
thevailvoice.com

Pet Parlor for July 2022

My wife and I really enjoy reading “The Vail Voice”. Thank you for all the hard work it takes to produce it. We moved to Tucson in 1994 and have had 17 dogs pass through our home over all these years. I (Pat) worked with Southern Arizona Boxer Rescue for many years and enjoyed the fostering process. Sometimes, though, I would fail and keep some of the dogs for our pack. At times we had up to five dogs in our home! We also supported Guardian Angels for Soldiers Pet and enjoyed fostering two dogs; Jazzie, the Golden Retriever, and Athena, the German Shepard. It always broke our hearts, of course, to let our fosters go either to their forever home, or back to their soldier, safely returning home from service.
VAIL, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Rent hikes, Downtown boom spur gentrification of older neighborhoods

Eighteen months ago, Ariel Enriquez found space for his five children at Park Place Condominiums in north Tucson. Soon after they moved in, the rent went up $200, to $1,700. With his struggle to pay the increase, the single father fell behind and was charged late fees, pushing his rent over $1,800. The family was evicted in April.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
Diego Rivera
Greyson F

Local Restaurants Named Best Patios In The Country

There are many outdoor patios in Tucson.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. Tucson has no shortage of fantastic restaurants with expansive patios where guests can eat and drink while taking in the fresh air. While the middle of summer might not be optimal for taking food outside, in just a few months the monsoon season will push the hot weather away and it will be the opportune time to head outside with your meals. But with so many restaurants with outdoor patios which are the very best in the Old Pueblo? Restaurant News recently compiled a list of the very best restaurants for outdoor dining in the country, and several in Tucson made the list.
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Film Fest Tucson Announces 2022 Lineup, Events

The 2022 edition of Film Fest Tucson will be held Oct. 13-15 and will feature programming on six different screens located in downtown Tucson and at Main Gate Square. “We’re thrilled to be back with this year’s festival taking place 100% in person,” said Film Fest co-founder Herb Stratford. “While our final schedule is still taking shape with a number of films to be added, we’re looking forward to welcoming audiences and filmmakers to our 6th annual event.”
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Randolph Plaza Neighborhood Center Sells for $20.5 Million

The 180,687 square-foot center was built in 1972 on 17.33 acres southeast of Alvernon Way on 22nd Street. Not included in the sale were the two outpads with a Denny's and a two-tenant retail building. The Fry’s claims to be one of the top producers in Tucson located adjacent to...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Sourdough Bread#Caf#Sandwich Bread#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Chuze Fitness#Mexican#Taco Giro
thevailvoice.com

In CDT for July 2022

Ellie grew up in Wisconsin along with six siblings on a dairy farm. At age 20, she moved to Boulder, Colorado, where she worked as a dental assistant for a short time and then for the Boulder County Commissioners for seven years. She then hired on with IBM and moved to Tucson, living in Green Valley. She and her then husband were the only couple in the neighborhood who were not retired. Every morning as she went to work, her neighbors were in their golf carts, headed to the golf course.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Little variation in day to day storm chances, and staying hot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Daily storm chances and staying well above average. Tucson will see a slight 20-30% of storms each day, with highs staying 3-5° above average. Tucson's high today will be only a few degrees cooler than Sunday, warming to 104°. Better storm chances return...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Pavement burns become problematic in summer months

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — During the summer months heat related illnesses become all too common in southern Arizona. From dehydration to nausea, the effects the heat can have on the body are dangerous. One other issue that hospitals deal with in the summer months are pavement burns. "We see...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Greyhound Park property sold

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The property that formerly housed Tucson's Greyhound Park has a new owner. Records from the Pima County Recorder confirm the large plot of land near I-10 and South 4th Avenue has been sold to Equilibrium Cordova Village LLC for $9,050,000. The track stopped hosting races...
TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

Today’s Daughters of the American Revolution

Kelly Hansen is currently a member of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Tombstone Chapter, centered in Sierra Vista. She is a part of the Vail Organizing Chapter team. Kelly moved to the Rita Ranch/ Vail area 28 years ago and has resided here since. Kelly is looking forward to...
VAIL, AZ
KGUN 9

Intense heat, monsoon chances stick around this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are staying hot as we jump into the weekend, with high temperatures well into the 100s and above average for this time of year. Tonight we are expecting scattered showers and thunderstorms, which will likely quiet down after sunset. Saturday we are expecting similar...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy