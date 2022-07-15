Frida and Weep: Tucked-away café is worth checking out

My wife and I really enjoy reading “The Vail Voice”. Thank you for all the hard work it takes to produce it. We moved to Tucson in 1994 and have had 17 dogs pass through our home over all these years. I (Pat) worked with Southern Arizona Boxer Rescue for many years and enjoyed the fostering process. Sometimes, though, I would fail and keep some of the dogs for our pack. At times we had up to five dogs in our home! We also supported Guardian Angels for Soldiers Pet and enjoyed fostering two dogs; Jazzie, the Golden Retriever, and Athena, the German Shepard. It always broke our hearts, of course, to let our fosters go either to their forever home, or back to their soldier, safely returning home from service.

VAIL, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO