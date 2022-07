Meghan Markle, 40, received the sweetest shoutout from Prince Harry, 37, during his United Nations speech on July 18, Nelson Mandela Day. The former senior members of the British royal family made an appearance in New York City so Prince Harry could give a speech, during which he stressed how important the continent of Africa is to him for various reasons, including being the place that showed him that he found the love of his life. “For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again. It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife,” he gushed, per People.

