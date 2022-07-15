ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

Man Dies When Train Strikes Dump Truck

By Mable Cundiff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Grayson County man died when a train struck the dump truck he was driving in Barren County Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s...

