Man Dies When Train Strikes Dump Truck

A Grayson County man died when a train struck the dump truck he was driving in Barren County Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s...
LARUE COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two women dead and three others hurt on Sunday. KSP Post 4 received a call from LaRue County dispatch around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday requesting assistance investigating a fatal two-car crash. Officials said that the crash happened in the 1900 block of Bardstown Road in LaRue County.
GLASGOW — A woman was charged last week after she allegedly disregarded a traffic light and crashed her vehicle into a Barren County Sheriff’s deputy on a moped. The Glasgow Police Department said the incident happened Thursday around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of North Race and West Front Street. Fire and EMS crews responded first and found a man on the ground with “serious and possibly life threatening injuries.”
A Hardin County man has been arrested after nearly striking an officer with a vehicle and leading police on a chase through a residential area. The Radcliff Police Department arrested 31-year-old Henry C. Leland, of Radcliff, on Thursday and charged him with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, resisting arrest, and two counts of fleeing or evading police (on foot, motor vehicle).
A Jamestown man was arrested Saturday evening on a long list of charges, including assault on a police officer, according to jail records. Jacob Glover, age 31, was arrested by Russell County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Bradshaw and charged with strangulation first degree, criminal mischief second and third degree, menacing, assault of a police officer third degree, fourth degree assault domestic violence, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, and disorderly conduct second degree.
Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. The Daviess County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist who died as 39-year-old Nicholas C. Howell. The crash happened on Wednesday morning, at the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street. Police say...
GLASGOW — Police are investigating a moped and vehicle accident near downtown. Aaron Russell, 21, witnessed the crash. He had just left work and was headed home around 4:36 p.m. He said he was driving northbound along North Race Street and had crossed the intersection at West Front Street near the laundromat. A moped followed.
TENNESSEE, USA — Two people have been arrested after leading the Tennessee Highway Patrol on a chase across two counties Thursday morning, according to a report. THP said it saw a black Chrysler 200 being driven erratically in Monroe County. When troopers tried to stop the vehicle on I-75 near 61-mile marker, the vehicle fled.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A home sustained heavy damage yesterday afternoon following a fire. On Thursday, July 14 around 4:15 p.m., Browning Fire Department units were dispatched to a structural fire on Old Greenville Road. According to Browning Fire Department’s social media, an initial caller said a bedroom was...
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. – Further details have been released in a collision report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office regarding a multi-vehicle crash involving retired Warren District Judge Sam Potter. The report states that both Potter and Codi D. Shocklee had alcohol as a ‘human factor’ in relation...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – One person has died following a motorcycle wreck. OPD says on July 13 at 9:25 a.m., OPD responded to the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street for a motorcycle vs vehicle collision. Police say the motorcycle operator sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County police are still searching for a woman who was last seen more than a month ago. 33-year-old Katie Mouser was last seen on June 12, 2022, authorities said. She was last seen after visiting her father in the area of Terry Road in Jefferson County.
CAVE CITY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green is continuing the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred on July 9 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office. According to KSP, KSP Post 3 detectives, with assistance from KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team, conducted...
An Adair County man was arrested after shots were fired during an altercation, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a residence on Marlo Campbell Road about nine miles east of Columbia on Monday to reports of shots fired. Witnesses reported between five and seven gunshots fired during the altercation.
Four Grayson County residents were arrested by the Greater Hardin Task Force on Tuesday. The task force, with assistance from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, served two search warrants beginning Tuesday morning. The first location searched was on Lacon Skaggs Road in Big Clifty which resulted in the seizure...
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police Department arrested two on Tuesday for drug charges following a traffic stop. The stop happened on Humble Avenue when police made contact with Jamie Fancher, of Knob Lick, where he told police that he had a suspended operator license and did not have a valid insurance card.
Every Thursday morning, the new U.S. Drought Monitor comes out, and this week's update brings a mixture of improved and worsening conditions. The regional view shows drought is still prevalent nearby, so it will still be a consideration in our temperature forecasting. Zooming in you will notice parts of southern...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the United States Post Office say a shortage of mail carriers is causing disruptions in mail service in the Louisville area. For months residents in Kentucky and Indiana have been complaining about receiving mail very late or not at all. Some say they've gone weeks without getting any mail. Now they're tired of waiting for things to get better.
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with MasterBrand Cabinets say they plan to move away from having a night shift at their Jasper location. They say about 70 employees are on the shift, and there are spots for all of them to move to day shift or the Ferdinand location if they choose.
The Daviess County Detention Center has helped foster more than 300 dogs over the past 10+ years in combination with with SPARKys. In Owensboro, there's a program that pairs inmates with humane society intakes.
