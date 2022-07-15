ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Secures first save

Beeks earned a save against the Red Sox on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter over one inning. Tampa Bay took...

CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft: Live updates, analysis of every first-round pick as Orioles take Jackson Holliday at No. 1

The 2022 Major League Baseball draft kicked off Sunday night, with the Baltimore Orioles taking Jackson Holliday, a high school shortstop, with the No. 1 overall pick. MLB's draft was again pushed back from its usual June date in 2022 and moved to Los Angeles to coincide with All-Star Game festivities (the Home Run Derby is set for Monday before the All-Star Game on Tuesday). Sunday night will cover Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft, with Rounds 3-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Undergoes finger surgery

Sale underwent surgery on his broken left pinky finger Monday. Sale suffered a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture after being hit by a comebacker in the first inning Sunday against the Yankees. In other words, he broke his left pinky finger and will now be out at least a month following surgery. Sale believes he will pitch again this season and we're yet to see an official timeline from the Red Sox. Nonetheless, the left-hander won't likely be fantasy relevant until early September at the soonest. Truly a tough blow for the fantasy owners who had stashed him since the beginning of the season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing only the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Sparks rally with homer

Bart went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Brewers. Bart hit the first of three Giants home runs off Brewers closer Josh Hader in the ninth inning. The long ball was Bart's second in his last four games and his sixth of the season. The catcher is hitting .318 in nine contests since he rejoined the Giants on July 6. For the season, he's at a .188/.316/.375 slash line with 11 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base through 133 plate appearances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

HR Derby: Julio Rodríguez tops Corey Seager in first round

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the Home Run Derby (all times local): ___ 5:40 p.m. Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez advanced to the second round of the All-Star Home Run Derby with a 32-23 win over Texas’ Corey Seager. The Mariners’ rookie, who has not played at Dodger Stadium, was an underdog against Seager, who was with the Dodgers for seven seasons. He didn’t seem fazed. With Seattle great and three-time Derby champion Ken Griffey Jr. snapping photos on the field, Rodriguez had 10 drives over 440 feet and hit 19 during the final two minutes of regulation.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Leaves with neck issue

Iglesias was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates with neck stiffness, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the field for the top of the fifth inning. It's unclear if the 32-year-old will be able to retake the field this weekend against Pittsburgh, or if he'll require at least the All-Star break to get healthy.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Tagged with four runs

Rogers (4-9) allowed four runs on seven hits over six innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Philadelphia. Rogers turned in three scoreless innings to begin Sunday's contest. The Phillies broke out in the fourth, plating four runs in the frame, including a two-run shot from Yairo Munoz. It was the first time Rogers completed six innings since his April 28 win in Washington. The 24-year-old saw his ERA rise slightly to 5.46 with a 78:39 K:BB through 84 innings entering the All-Star break.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Taylor (shoulder) from the restricted list Monday. Taylor was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Taylor missed three consecutive games with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient healing time for Taylor, who could go on the 10-day injured list if he isn't available for the Royals' first game of the second half Friday against the Rays. Taylor, who has served as Kansas City's everyday center fielder this season, wrapped up the first half with a .264/.340/.385 slash line to go with five home runs, one stolen base, 26 runs and 24 RBI across 236 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Permits three runs in no-decision

Gomber registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Gomber surrendered an unearned run in the first inning and two earned runs in the third after two walks came home on a two-out Jake Marisnick double. The 28-year-old has assembled a decent four-start stretch to open July -- featuring 4.15 ERA across 21.2 innings -- after compiling a 6.55 ERA through his first 14 turns. Gomber concludes the first half with a 5.97 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 89 innings across 18 starts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Sitting in third straight

Hampson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Though he enters Sunday with an active seven-game hitting streak, Hampson will find himself on the bench for the third game in a row to close out the Rockies' first-half schedule. Now that Kris Bryant has returned from the paternity list and with C.J. Cron having overcome a recent wrist injury, the Rockies don't look like they'll have an everyday spot in the infield or outfield available for Hampson.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Taylor Motter: Released by Reds

Motter was released by the Reds on Monday, Doug Gray of RedsMinorLeagues.com reports. Motter had spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Louisville before being released Monday, batting .250 with eight homers, 18 RBI and 12 runs over 132 at-bats over 39 games. The 32-year-old has big-league experience and will likely find another team in the near future.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz: Moves into fourth outfielder role

De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. De La Cruz will hit the bench in the Marlins' final contest before the All-Star break after he went 5-for-31 (.161 average) with two RBI and a run scored while starting in each of the past nine games. With Jorge Soler having recently returned from a stint on the injured list and Jesus Sanchez (personal) back in the lineup Sunday following a three-game absence, De La Cruz looks poised to serve as a fourth outfielder moving forward.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Struggles in return

Fairbanks (lat) allowed a run on two hits while striking out two in one inning of a 7-5 victory Sunday over Baltimore. On Fairbanks' first pitch of the season, Austin Hays greeted him with a deep fly to left field for a solo homer. Adley Rutschman then tagged a 3-1 pitch for a double before Fairbanks figured it out and retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts. The 28-year-old was one of the Rays' most trusted relievers the last two seasons as he compiled a 3.25 ERA and 95:35 K:BB in 69.1 innings. He'll likely play a key role in the second half for the Rays as they battle for a spot in the postseason.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Moustakas was activated from the COVID-19-related injured list Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Moustakas will be ready to go following the All-Star break after he was activated from the COVID list Monday. The 33-year-old has produced a .210 batting average with five homers, 20 RBI, 24 runs and two stolen bases over 205 at-bats in 63 games this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Returns as expected

Trout (back) will bat second and play center field Tuesday against the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Trout has been out of action since he left Tuesday's game against the Astros with back spasms, but he indicated Friday that he'd be ready to return for Saturday's first-half finale, a prediction which proved accurate. He's in a bit of a slump in July, hitting .167/.231/.250 through 10 games, though that's only brought his OPS on the season down to .967.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Home Run Derby results: Live updates as Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., more try to dethrone Pete Alonso

Eight of baseball's best sluggers are squaring off Monday night in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The contestants, led by two-time reigning champion Pete Alonso, are taking their hacks in the single-eliminate bracket tournament. Hitters have three minutes to hit as many home runs as they can in the first and second rounds, then two minutes in the finals. The winner receives $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool. Here's how to watch the 2022 Home Run Derby, which is set to get started shortly after 8 p.m. ET.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Mauricio Llovera: Departs Friday's contest

Llovera was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with an unspecified injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Llovera delivered 1.2 scoreless innings before leaving with the training staff during the seventh inning. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Connects on two-run shot

Tellez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Giants. Tellez's eighth-inning blast off Jakob Junis was his 18th of the season, leaving him one behind Willy Adames -- who hit a solo shot in the first inning -- for the team lead. Before leaving the yard in the Brewers' final game before the All-Star break, Tellez had endured a prolonged power outage, as he produced no extra-base hits in any of his previous nine contests.
MILWAUKEE, WI

