Haddon, Ethel

JAMES NORBERT BRINKMANN November 19, 1935 - July 8, 2022 Jim was born November 19, 1935, to Norbert J. and Catherine Thimesch Brinkmann of Idaho Falls, the fourth of 12 children. He is survived by four sisters: Joan Isom (Idaho Falls), Mary Beth Romeo (San Antonio), Frances Leighty (Walnut Creek, CA), Kathleen Dohse (Pocatello), and two brothers, Leo Brinkmann (Aumsville, OR), and George Brinkmann (Rathdrum) and 16 nieces and 16 nephews and their children. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rosemarie Wolff (Mesa, AZ), Margaret Christensen (Chubbuck), Joe, Gene and Paul Brinkmann (Idaho Falls). When Jim was in the seventh grade, he decided he wanted to be a Brother (a non-priest Religious). He completed the ninth grade in Idaho Falls, Freshman year in Spokane, Junior and Senior years at Mt. Angel, Oregon. After graduation he entered the Benedictine Monastery there. He read a great deal about science, especially evolution. He said he found human reason a surer basis for a philosophy of life. So after nine years, he left the monastery and moved to Portland. Jim worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in its research department for five years, then changed his focus to obtaining and increasing his skills as a machinist. He took a variety of courses including two years in mechanical engineering and worked as a machinist in Portland until his retirement. During those years, he volunteered in a 4-H Club for boys to teach woodworking and horticulture; worked part-time as an aide in a childcare center; participated in delivering humanitarian goods to Cuba and Nicaragua; and protested the war in Vietnam. His hobbies included fruit and vegetable gardening, backpacking, mountain climbing and bicycling which included a 4-months' cycle through Europe. After Jim's retirement, he moved to Germany for two years to take higher education courses. While in Europe, he located and visited distant relatives in Germany and Luxembourg. Most summers Jim drove to Idaho to spend time with family. He was close to many nieces and nephews and was there for them in their times of need as well as the good times. He enriched the lives around him. He will be missed. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, August 21, in the New Sweden Cemetery, 5760 S. 55 W., Idaho Falls, Idaho. Family and friends are asked to share their memories of Jim. Any contributions may be directed to the charity of your choice. James Norbert Brinkmann.

