Cambridge Council seeking mayoral candidates, announces election

Cambridge City Council members hear public feedback Tuesday. PHOTO BY CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge City Council met to discuss an election date for a mayoral election of a new position with limited authority followed by a discussion of a community-oriented policing program.

The council has opened up the position of mayor in the city to qualified electors. City residents can contact the council and city manager’s office between now and the deadline of July 27 if they would like to run for mayor. The election is August 23 and the voting place is Chesapeake College in the downtown area.

Council President Lejan Cephas said the new mayor’s office will be limited in the amount of power the mayor will have.

“I will say the mayor’s position is not a position of power. I guess when you are sitting here with the city commission. But it’s a very influential position. It is a consistent power, but not like voting power. The mayor would vote in circumstances if there is like a tie,” said Cephas.

Cephas said the new mayor would have to be available during the day.

“Whoever decides to be a qualified candidate, you’re going to have to be available. You’re going to have to answer multiple emails and phone calls,” said Cephas.

Cephas said the new mayor would be more of a ceremonial leader.

“We need a mayor, someone who could be a cheerleader for our city. It’s definitely going to need to be someone who is available during the daytime, because it could be just random people like an interview with the news. It can be anything. So, it’s not a role where you sit on the throne as the mayor, you have to put the work in,” said Cephas.

Next, community-oriented policing was discussed as the council budgeted $100,000 to bring on a consultant from Baltimore City to help.

City Manager Tom Carroll said the consultant is very qualified for the position.

“Melvin Russell is a retired Baltimore police commander who is an expert in community oriented policing,” Carroll said.

The city is paying Russell $65,000 broken down in $5,000 to $10,000 a month increments.

“He’s going to be providing expertise, meeting with the community, clergy, stakeholders, working with the front line police officers on tactics, training techniques, riding along with them to give them coaching and expertise and meeting with various public leaders to forge improved relationships,” said Carroll.

Cambridge Police Chief Mark Lewis explained how he will use the police consultant’s recommendations.

“Community-oriented policing allows the officers to engage with the public daily, being out and having communications and building trust between the officers and the community. We’re hoping Russell will be able to provide his expertise to a lot of our young officers with less than three years experience,” said Lewis.

Sputty Cephas said he looks forward to trying something new and different to have positive results.

“I’ve met Mr. Russell. He presented a program and had a lot of great things to say and had experience. I have some friends in Baltimore who spoke very highly of him,” said Cephas.