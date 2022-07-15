ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Harris adds language to appropriations bill addressing invasive catfish species

By Mike Detmer
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SyNl5_0ggVDo7500
Blue catfish are an invasive species in the Chesapeake Bay. Blue catfish PHOTO BY DAVE HARP

WASHINGTON — The Eastern Shore’s congressman on Monday announced progress in the effort to reduce invasive blue catfish from the Chesapeake Bay.

U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, the acting ranking member of USDA appropriations subcommittee, said in a statement that language expanding the harvest of the fish be included in the House USDA, Rural Development and Related Agencies Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bill.

This language addresses the invasive blue catfish species in the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. According to Harris, because of the wording added to the bill, the USDA must create a system of providing waivers from USDA inspection requirements to invasive blue catfish processors that are in compliance with less burdensome FDA regulations for the safe processing of fish.

Harris said the new provision will assist both processors and anglers in bringing this fish to market and facilitate reduction of the invasive blue catfish populations in the Bay in alignment with the State of Maryland’s Bay conservation strategies.

“Blue catfish are an invasive species which feed on many species native to our Bay, including blue crabs,” Harris said. “As our watermen have demonstrated time and time again, one of the most formidable tools we have at our disposal in reducing the blue catfish population is to fish them out of the Bay and bring them to market. Because of burdensome USDA inspection procedures, it has become increasingly difficult for watermen to do just that.”

“New language included at my request in the Fiscal Year 2023 Appropriations Bill will require the blue catfish inspection process to be moved from USDA to a less burdensome but just as safe regime under the FDA” he continued. “In doing this, we are eliminating unnecessary regulation and allowing easier commercial catch of blue catfish which would help control the growing population of this harmful species.”

Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

