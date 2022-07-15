ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon to launch 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

By Oregon Health Authority
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Saturday, July 16, people in Oregon and nationwide who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis will be able to call, text or chat 988 to get compassionate care and support from trained crisis counselors. The new three-digit 988 number will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a...

