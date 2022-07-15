ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

In Oregon: 'Most destructive, costliest forest pest ever to invade North America'

By Staff Report
cannonbeachgazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new invasive species found this summer in Oregon could threaten urban forests, wetlands and streams. “Since it was first found in the Detroit, Michigan area in 2002, emerald ash borer (EAB) has become the most destructive and costliest forest pest ever to invade North America,” Oregon Department of Forestry's (ODF)...

www.cannonbeachgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRCB 104.9

Santa Rosa encouraging water conservation through free audits, rebates and expertise

There's a lot of big ideas for solving California's perpetual water shortages. Desalinate ocean water. Tow giant bags of water or use a pipeline to pull water out of the mouth of the Columbia River. But there are also less ambitious and perhaps more practical ways too. The city of Santa Rosa is looking to help, one drip at a time.   Thomas Hare and Holly Nadeau are water resource specialists from the Santa Rosa's water department, On a recent Wednesday, in the Oakmont district, they were welcomed to the home of Leslie and Greg Gossage...ready to get down to some...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Gardening: How to plan now for cold-season crops

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you missed out on growing a summer vegetable garden – or are enjoying homegrown produce right now and would like to extend your bounty -- it’s time to start planning. In most temperate regions, the window...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forest Grove, OR
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Portland, OR
City
Forest Grove, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Detroit, OR
House Digest

15 Best Plants To Grow In USDA Zone 5

When it comes to planting a garden, there are a plethora of plants, flowers, and trees to choose from, but they may not all grow where you live. The U.S. and Canada have 13 zones across the countries that determine the state of the climate that will help determine how well plants will grow in them. According to CNET, the areas that are labeled on the hardiness zone map fall under the U.S. Department of Agriculture or USDA. Zone 1 is the coldest, and zone 13 is the hottest; each zone has a 10-degree Fahrenheit difference, making it warmer or colder.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

6 members of white supremacist group appear in Idaho court

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Six of the 31 members of a white supremacist group who were arrested near a northern Idaho pride event last month pleaded not guilty Monday to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The Patriot Front members were arrested June 11 with riot gear after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, police said. Appearing via Zoom for Monday’s brief court proceeding were Josiah Buster and his brother Mishael Buster and Connor Moran, all of Watauga, Texas; Derek Smith of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Dakota Tabler of West Valley City, Utah; and Justin O’Leary, of Des Moines, Washington. Each had posted $300 bail and been released after their arrest.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
AccuWeather

Explosive, ‘truly biblical’ swarms of cannibalistic insects ravage crops out West

They resemble fat grasshoppers and the extreme heat and drought conditions only increase their vast numbers, leaving ranchers and farmers to battle the insurgent mess. On top of a worsening drought and rising temperatures, farmers across the Western third of the United States are battling outbreaks of cannibalistic insects that are ravaging crops from Nevada to Montana. Officials have spent millions of dollars over the past few years trying to control the explosive swarms of Mormon crickets that are responsible for destroying swatches of crops from Nevada to Montana.
OREGON STATE
Atlas Obscura

The Mysterious Mushroom That Only Grows in Burn Scars

Each year, millions of intrepid hunters stalk the forests of North America. They wield curved blades for dismembering and mesh bags for carrying their defenseless prey. Some have been hunting since childhood; others have just gotten hooked. The hunters’ targets don’t run, bleed, or even hide. Their prey is mushrooms....
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Urban Forest#Foresters#Forest Service#Eab#Odf#Canadian
natureworldnews.com

Trees in California Mountain Range Are Dying Due to High Pressure and Wildfire

California is counting on its woods to help lower the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere that warms the globe. However, a recent study from the University of California, Irvine, indicated that trees in California's mountain ranges and open spaces are dying from wildfires and other pressures - and fewer new trees are filling the void.
CALIFORNIA STATE
House Digest

15 Beautiful Plants That Will Thrive In Containers In The Shade

Plants, by definition, require light for the process of photosynthesis and their vitality. LAWN is the common acronym that explains plant needs: light, air, water, and nutrients. It can be a challenge to find and cultivate vegetation that tolerates low levels of light, let alone thrives in it to produce brightly colored flowers and rich greenery. According to the University of Minnesota, if a plan doesn't receive enough light, the leaves can go pale or yellow, and drop, variegated foliage may lose its spots or stripes, and flower buds might not form. The descriptions sticking out of containers at the nursery primarily list prime conditions as part or full-sun, and if your desired growing area is in the shade, shopping for plants can feel like no fun. However, there are many excellent options suitable for shadowed porches and dappled paths with various colors, flower types, leaf shapes, and growing habits. Here, we share 15 gorgeous plants that will flourish not only in a shady yard or garden spot but also in a pot; they often look even better together.
GARDENING
House Digest

15 Perennial Plants That Will Last For Decades

As much as you want a gardener's bragging rights, admit it, gardening can be stressful. Sometimes, we just want to relax and take in the beauty of our growing flowers and plants. We don't want to be in the garden every year, trying to grow a new plant from scratch as is common with annual or biennial plants.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
House Digest

Poisonous Plants That Look Beautiful In Gardens

Starting a garden in your home can be nerve-wracking when you don't know where to start or what plants you want to grow. While most folks plant small shrubs, fruit trees, or flowers, they tend to stray away from plants that are harmful. Yet, growing poisonous plants can actually make your garden flourish with color. While it can be worrisome to grow them in your home, they can add a lot of personality to your green environment. You just have to remember where you planted them and prevent anyone from getting too close.
GARDENING
The Associated Press

Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during 'historic' swell

HONOLULU (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii’s south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday. A wedding Saturday evening in Kailua-Kona was interrupted when a set of large waves swamped the event, sending tables and chairs crashing toward guests. Sara Ackerman, an author who grew up in Hawaii and attended the wedding, filmed the waves as they barreled ashore.
HONOLULU, HI
Reuters

Clogged California ports face new labor risk from trucking

OAKLAND, July 18 (Reuters) - Truck drivers choked traffic at the Oakland, California, seaport on Monday protesting a state law that makes it harder for independent contractors to transport goods and could limit labor at the state's already clogged seaports, threatening to worsen the nation's pandemic-fueled supply chain jams.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

These New Jersey farmers grow strawberries that sell out for $20 a box: The taste is 'a completely different experience'

Oishii doesn't grow your typical strawberries. For starters, a box of six extra-large berries used to sell for $50 at Whole Foods. The New Jersey-based company's berries don't taste like your typical strawberries, either: They're sweeter, with a denser, juicier center. The flavor, aroma and "buttery texture" are engineered in three vertical farms: two in New Jersey and one in Los Angeles.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy