Tom Hanks learned Saving Private Ryan lines from helmet on Irish beach

Director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic has received rave reviews since its premiere at the end of June. In fact, some of the most positive feedback came from Elvis Presley‘s living relatives, ex-wife Prescilla Presley and daughter Lisa Marie Presley. However, what truly lent the movie such massive success was 30-year-old actor Austin Butler’s portrayal of the legendary artist. That’s in addition to Tom Hanks’ supporting character Colonel Tom Parker. Compared to Hanks, the Elvis actor is just getting his start in what could potentially become a long careering. However, Hanks, who got his start in the industry decades ago, spotted Butler’s talent a mile away. He even expressed that the budding star was the only person who could possibly play Elvis in the biopic.

