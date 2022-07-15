ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

JBL L75ms

By What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 3 days ago

Don’t judge a book by its cover, so the saying goes, and in the world of hi-fi and consumer electronics it’s often wise to remember that. We’d need more than a few hands to count the number of products that have caught us off guard; from unknown brands that wipe the floor with the competition to cheap products performing far better than we might have guessed, or much-anticipated, big-name products that have left us cold.

But sometimes, you get exactly what you expect. The JBL L75ms is a huge JBL wireless speaker. It looks like a huge JBL wireless speaker and it sounds like a huge JBL wireless speaker. And, frankly, we’re very much OK with that. If you like what you see and you’re in the market for a premium wireless speaker system , you can add this one to your list right now.

Build

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAEML_0ggVAuGq00

(Image credit: Future)

Did we mention it was huge? The L75ms weighs just under 16kg, which is likely a few kilograms heavier than the microwave in your kitchen. The excellent JBL Go 3 wireless speaker weighs just 210g by comparison, showing JBL can flex its speaker skills at both ends of the wireless speaker spectrum. A more realistic rival, the Naim Mu-so 2 , is closer to 11kg. So yeah, the JBL L75ms is heavy.

But it’s also big (we’re labouring this, we know, but it’s worth noting). It’s just under 22cm tall, 79cm wide and almost 29cm deep. That bodes well when it comes to delivering a loud and proud sound but does really need to be considered for anyone thinking of adding this to their front room. You need some space.

JBL L75ms tech specs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BllzL_0ggVAuGq00

(Image credit: Future)

Dimensions (hwd) 21.6 x 79 x 28.7cm

Power 350 watts

Features AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Google Chromecast

Connections HDMI ARC, MM phono stage, 3.5mm

JBL has of course considered this, which is why there’s a “bass contouring” button on the rear of the unit, allowing you to adjust the bass output by 3dB. Naturally, the suggestion is if you have the L75ms near a wall, you should take off 3dB (and we did just that and preferred what we heard).

You’ve probably noticed the return of retro styling in the hi-fi world, typified by JBL’s own L100 Classic stereo speakers, and this wireless speaker treads the same vintage path. The design is part classic hi-fi, part JBL pro audio speaker. The satin walnut wooden cabinet makes for a distinctive look (and accounts for some of that weight). You can remove the grille to see the drivers underneath. As far as we’re aware, it isn’t yet available in a range of classic colours, like the L100, which is a shame.

We have few complaints with the quality of the build, though the styling of the speaker perhaps isn’t matched by the controls atop the unit or the basic remote.

Features

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S37Km_0ggVAuGq00

(Image credit: Future)

A decently sized wireless speaker in this day and age tends to have a lengthy feature set, and that’s the case here – as it should be, considering the price.

You should be able to play music wirelessly pretty much however you like. Google Home is the suggested way to get the speaker set up and connected to your network and you can then use this app to stream music, but you can also use Apple AirPlay 2 , Bluetooth and Google Chromecast built-in. There’s an Ethernet connection, too.

The ‘system’ element comes from the further addition of various inputs. There’s an HDMI ARC , ideal for connecting to a TV – the world’s chunkiest soundbar? – plus a basic 3.5mm aux input. There's also a moving magnet phono stage, which is a bit of a curveball but perhaps befitting the 1970s looks. What there isn’t is a digital optical connection, so you’ll need to make sure your AV system can use that HDMI ARC if you want to play more than wireless music.

But what about the speaker tech? All that room in the cabinet allows for five drivers in total. There are two 13cm woofers, two 25mm aluminium tweeters and a central 10cm midrange driver, with a total of 350 watts of power at their disposal. On the subject of internals, the JBL L75ms also has a 32-bit/192kHz DAC.

Sound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msoIE_0ggVAuGq00

(Image credit: Future)

Did we mention we’re in ‘it does what it says on the tin’ territory here? We think we did. For one, this big JBL speaker goes loud. As we compare the performance to other speakers, it’s notable quite how low the volume setting is on the L75ms compared to rivals in order to get the same output. If going loud is a key concern, this speaker should be at the top of your shortlist.

JBL has a habit of making fun, party-starting speakers, and this one is no different. Listening to Beyonce’s Break My Soul , we’re treated to an upbeat, energetic rendition. There is, of course, plenty of bottom end, so kick drums can’t be missed (sometimes to a fault), and are given a real live stadium feel. Basslines have weight and texture and are almost inevitably on the warm and smooth side.

For a change of pace we give R.E.M.’s Man On The Moon a spin (a Tidal Masters played over AirPlay 2) and the JBL just about joins us, albeit preferring to keep the pace higher than it really should be – not quite managing to convey the relaxed, almost lazy feel of the track. We still enjoy what we hear; guitars jangle along jauntily and there’s plenty of scale and breadth to the sound, but the Naim Mu-so 2, for example, offers a more natural, realistic presentation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dbkw8_0ggVAuGq00

(Image credit: Future)

The Scotty dog-excitement of the JBL L75ms system can also deliver a slight edge to treble notes and voices at times, but by and large this is balanced out by the fulsome midrange and bass. Sure, it’s not the last word in refinement or ‘serious hi-fi’ sound, but as we settle into some extended listening, there’s no denying there’s enjoyment to be had listening to this speaker, especially if you’re in an uptempo mood. The timing is pretty good, so head-nodding dance music or stomping rock classics find this JBL speaker in its element.

The enjoyment extends when we connect to a TV via HDMI. Watching Blade Runner 2049, it’s clear this JBL speaker would make a solid soundbar, should you have a sufficiently big equipment stand (it fits on a middle shelf of our fairly standard AV rack). The sonic character of the speaker lends itself well to stirring movie scores. On the flipside, an episode of Peep Show makes clear there are also no issues with lag and simple dialogue is suitably coherent. We give the phono stage a spin too, and while it does the job, we’d perhaps suggest that this connection shouldn’t be your main reason for buying this speaker.

Verdict

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24eqTn_0ggVAuGq00

(Image credit: Future)

The JBL L75ms is an eye-catching wireless speaker system that delivers suitably eyebrow-raising sound. Neither the styling nor the sound will be for everyone – but if you like what you see, and you want a loud, fun and upbeat sounding solution, complete with a good amount of connectivity, then this could be just the ticket. Just make sure you’ve got space on your shelf.

SCORES

  • Sound 4
  • Features 4
  • Build 4

MORE:

Read our review of the Naim Mu-so 2

Also consider the Sonus Faber Omnia

Read our Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin review

Best wireless speakers 2022: wonderful wi-fi speakers for the home

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

The Bose Bluetooth speaker is 50% off the Prime Day (5% claimed)

Now that Prime Day is finally here, it’s impossible to resist partaking in the incredible deals that are popping up all over Amazon and all over the internet right now. While all the Prime Day deals are poppin’, there’s one Prime Day speaker deal in particular that’s seriously caught our attention. Right now, Amazon is offering the Bose SoundLink Color II Portable Bluetooth speaker for only $79, saving you $50 or 39% off of its original retail price of $129. This deal is too good to miss, but it’s only for a limited time and a limited quantity, so if you hesitate, you might not get one.
RETAIL
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi TV ES Pro 4K launches in new sizes with 120 Hz refresh rate

Xiaomi has launched three new sizes of its TV ES Pro. The gadget, first released earlier this year with an 86-in model, is now available in 55-in, 65-in and 75-in variants. The devices are similar to the first model, with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The 4K display has up...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Bravia X85K: Sony's cheapest 120Hz TV gets basically no improvements over last year's model according to a new review

Some exciting innovations have been introduced to the TV market in 2022, such as Samsung's brand new QD-OLED panels and LG's new generation of traditional OLED displays. While these technologies are usually found in higher-priced television sets, the direct-lit VA panels of cheaper TV models from manufacturers like Sony unfortunately seem to stagnate from a technical point of view.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Hisense’s Laser TV is Changing the Home Entertainment Experience

Hisense is on its way to becoming a household name in the realm of technology with the astoundingly large and crystal-clear Laser TV. Taking a trip to the movies or setting up tricky projectors are now things of the past, as the Laser TV brings an immersive experience right into your home at a reasonable price point.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
CNET

Best Buy Deal Knocks $670 Off This 75-Inch Toshiba M550 4K Smart TV

Whether you're a movie buff, a hardcore gamer or a serious sports fan, all your favorite content looks better on a big screen. If you're in the market for a new TV, we think bigger is almost always better, and right now, it doesn't have to break the bank, either. Best Buy is currently offering $670 off this massive 75-inch Toshiba UHD smart TV, so you can pick it up for just $730. There's no clear-cut expiration on this discount, so if you're looking for a large, affordable TV set, consider acting sooner rather than later.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

This Advanced Belkin Bluetooth Speaker is Over Half-Off Today Only

The Belkin SoundForm Elite is a sleek, powerful home Bluetooth speaker that boasts Hi-Fi sound and wireless charging capabilities, and right now you can pick one up for over half off the usual price. Today only, Best Buy has this high-tech speaker on sale for just $90, a discount of $110. This is an incredible deal, and it's only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jbl#Consumer Electronics
CNET

NuraTrue Pro Earbuds Deliver Wireless Lossless Audio -- but There's a Catch

There's been a lot of hype and speculation about CD lossless audio quality coming to the world of wireless Bluetooth streaming. Folks want to know if Apple's next-gen earbuds and headphones will support it, especially since Qualcomm's 2021 announcement that Qualcomm debuts lossless Bluetooth audio streaming with aptX Lossless would soon be available. Now we're starting to see new earbuds that support aptX Lossless trickle into the market, including the NuraTrue Pro buds from Australia-based Nura. They're due to ship in October and the official list price will be $329 (£299, AU$499).
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar review: Full of color, in looks and sound

If you asked me pre-pandemic whether I would consider a soundbar for my desktop, I would've given you a questioning look. For my TV? Sure. But for the computer that I doom surf and make impulse buying decisions on, probably not. Fast forward to what is now the golden age of working from home (and hybrid), and I'm starting to understand what I've been missing out on.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

V-Moda S-80 on-ear headphones review: a heavy, expensive gimmick

“They're gorgeous, but too expensive, heavy, and lacking in features.”. It’s generally true that when it comes to headphones, you get what you pay for. As prices go up, you can expect better materials, better craftsmanship, more and better features, and better sound quality. That’s why V-Moda’s new S-80 wireless, on-ear headphones are so surprising. At $400, they cost as much as Sony’s WH-1000XM5, which we consider to be the best wireless headphones right now. At that price, the S-80 should be exceptional, but instead, they’re an oddity — a well-crafted but highly limited set of headphones that lean on a single idea for their appeal: when you twist the earcups outward, they become speakers that you can supposedly use for personal or small-group listening.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Digital Trends

M2 MacBook Air teardown reveals troubling news for performance

The newly released MacBook Air featuring Apple’s latest proprietary M2 chip has the gotten teardown treatment from the Max Tech YouTube channel, revealing a basic look at the internals of the notebook and some bad news about the system’s performance. The featured model included 256GB SSD in a...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Beyerdynamic Free Byrd earbuds review: soaring sound and long battery life

Just like the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3s I recently reviewed, Beyerdynamic’s new Free Byrd earbuds are squarely aimed at those who prioritize sound quality over almost everything else. When you consider that these are the company’s first-ever set of true wireless earbuds, I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how well they also stand out in other respects: the $249 Free Byrds deliver marathon battery life, good active noise cancellation, and have a design that breaks from the standard, unmemorable formula.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

M2 MacBook Air internals shown just ahead of release

Unveiled last month at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, the highly anticipated M2 MacBook Air became available for purchase last Friday and will start landing in customers’ hands tomorrow. While we’ve already been able to check out the machine’s all-new design, we know little about how Apple decided to...
COMPUTERS
SPY

Surprise! Sony Just Sneakily Released 3 New X-Series Wireless Speakers

Click here to read the full article. Pool and beach parties are in full swing now that we’re at the height of summer. For the average person, that means beach days and pool parties, hopefully with a solid portable Bluetooth speaker in tow. For SPY.com, that means testing the best waterproof speakers by throwing them in the pool. If you’re upgrading to a new party speaker, then you have a ton of options, but Sony’s X-Series wireless speakers have long been lauded for their audio quality and big sound, and on July 15, the company announced three new additions to the...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Save up to 41 percent on LG’s OLED B1 Series Smart TVs

LG has some of the best displays on the market, making their smart TVs an excellent choice for those planning to buy a new one for their homes. The best part is that these smart TVs are constantly discounted at Amazon.com, which makes them even more attractive for those who are also interested in saving some bucks. For instance, you can purchase one of these great smart TVs starting at $997 after the latest savings.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Executive shares a sample picture from the 200MP sensor on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The first smartphone to feature a 200MP camera sensor is expected to be the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (AKA Moto X30 Pro) which could be introduced later this month. The flagship should be equipped with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The phone reportedly will be available with as much as 12GB of memory and perhaps 512GB of storage.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

VANKYO Leisure 495W: The first Dolby Audio FHD 1080P projector

Sometimes, it can be difficult to balance out quality and affordability in projectors. That will not be an issue with Vankyo’s Leisure 495W, as it offers so much at a price that is more than reasonable. The Leisure 495W is 1080p and shows rich, vivid colors and clear details....
ELECTRONICS
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

29
Followers
592
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy