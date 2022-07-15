Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals Sonoma Raceway

Thanks to everyone who sent word that Napa Valley-based Model Bakery is opening their largest location yet in downtown Walnut Creek where La Fogata Mexican Bar & grill used to be. According to this SF Chronicle article, they “will sell more than a dozen varieties of organic artisan bread, pastries and cookies, like the absurdly rich chocolate rads, alongside espresso drinks utilizing a custom roast from Seattle’s Cafe Vita.” Check out their pastries here, cookie and desserts here, and breakfast and lunch photos here. Look for a late 2022 opening. Has anyone tried their English muffins? Are they out-of-this-world delicious?

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO