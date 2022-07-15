ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals Sonoma Raceway

By Cliff Mills
thecommunityvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoma Raceway will showcase the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals from July 22 to the 24. For the 34th year the drivers of the four Professional categories will test the traction of the track surface and raise the volume of sound in...

www.thecommunityvoice.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

Bower Sweeps Doubleheader Weekend With Western Midget Racing

2021 Western Midget Racing champion Blake Bower of Brentwood completed a weekend sweep by taking Saturday’s round at Petaluma Speedway after winning on Friday at Ocean Speedway. The wins boost Bower to 15 career triumphs and seven wins in the 2022 season. Bower’s win was also his second-career win at Petaluma Speedway.
PETALUMA, CA
kalw.org

Bay Area’s minor league basketball team relocating to Nevada

The team was created in 2020 as an alternative to college basketball for top prospects coming out of high school. Among those who suited up for the Ignite are Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and other recent high draft picks over the first two seasons and played games in Las Vegas this past season, while training at the Ultimate Fieldhouse gym in Walnut Creek.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
SFGate

Dear Bay Area: Please stop forgetting the North Bay exists

The headline was everywhere in the local media this past week: First Raising Cane’s opens in the Bay Area. The location in question is on Edgewater Drive in Oakland, and that’s all well and good for chicken strip enthusiasts. But it’s not the inaugural Raising Cane’s in the Bay Area. Months ago, the region’s first outpost of the Southern fast food chain opened in Vacaville.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma, CA
Sports
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Sports
beyondthecreek.com

Model Bakery Coming to Downtown Walnut Creek

Thanks to everyone who sent word that Napa Valley-based Model Bakery is opening their largest location yet in downtown Walnut Creek where La Fogata Mexican Bar & grill used to be. According to this SF Chronicle article, they “will sell more than a dozen varieties of organic artisan bread, pastries and cookies, like the absurdly rich chocolate rads, alongside espresso drinks utilizing a custom roast from Seattle’s Cafe Vita.” Check out their pastries here, cookie and desserts here, and breakfast and lunch photos here. Look for a late 2022 opening. Has anyone tried their English muffins? Are they out-of-this-world delicious?
WALNUT CREEK, CA
worldairlinenews.com

aha! inaugurates nonstop flights from Reno-Tahoe to Santa Rosa

Aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, is excited to become a part of the Santa Rosa/North Bay Area region with its inaugural nonstop flight from Reno on July 14, 2022. This first flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport. Flights will operate each...
RENO, NV
iheart.com

Beer-Themed Amusement Park "Coming Soon" To Napa Valley

A bizarre alcohol-themed amusement park proposal called Voodoo Ranger IPA Action Park claims it’s “Coming Soon to Napa,” and residents are already organizing against it, though the whole thing is likely just a big publicity stunt. The Voodoo Ranger IPA Action Park’s webpage says there will be...
NAPA, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area. 1) Family Tide Pool Adventure – Bolinas (Saturday, 9:00 AM) 2) Bastille Day Festival – San Francisco (Saturday, 11:00 AM)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonoma Raceway#Stock Car#The Cars#Pro Stock#Funny Car#Denso Nhra Sonoma
northbaybiz.com

Canine Companions; Healdsburg Wine & Food Festival; Country Summer Music Festival

On June 10, Canine Companions broke ground on a new Canine Health & Wellness Center, to expand its capabilities with the goal of providing more quality dogs to more clients with disabilities, free of charge, with hopes to decrease its waitlist and extend the reach of its mission. Speakers included Canine Companions CEO Paige Mazzoni, National Board Chair Emeritus Jean Schulz and California State Senator Mike McGuire. [Photos courtesy of Canine Companions]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Red Tricycle San Francisco

The Best Beach Camping near San Francisco

Want to watch the sunset over the Pacific Ocean and fall asleep to the soothing sound of crashing waves with a beach camping trip? Thankfully we don’t have to go far to check off all those glorious camping boxes. And the best part (besides the soothing sound and Instagram-worthy snaps), camping at one of these close-to-home spots is a full of outdoor adventures where kids will be too busy playing in the ocean, flying kites, toasting s’mores and exploring tidepools to ask for screen time…maybe.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Mountain Lion Spotted Prowling Brentwood Front Yard

Untagged cougar seen on front lawn near Sunset and Kenter. An untagged mountain lion was spotted prowling a front yard in Brentwood right off of Sunset Boulevard. As reported by Fox 11, the mountain appears to be untagged, meaning it was previously unknown to the Department of Fish and Wildlife. A Brentwood homeowner spotted the cougar prowling his front yard shortly after 12 a.m. July 9 in the are near Sunset Boulevard and Kenter Avenue.
BRENTWOOD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Overnight Fire in Pittsburg Burns 11 Acres

At 11:39 pm Sunday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a hillside fire in the area of Golf Course Road and W Leland in the City of Pittsburg. Crews requested a 2-alarm response to battle the blaze which had several fires within the fire.
NBC Bay Area

Family Determined as Search for Alexis Gabe to Resume in Oakley

The family of Alexis Gabe will be searching for evidence in her case as they are hosting a search event Saturday and asking for help. Oakley police will be helping out with the family as well and they are looking for Alexis Gabe’s phone that could have evidence. Gwyn...
OAKLEY, CA
oaklandmagazine.com

Top Retail Stores in Oakland and the East Bay

Here are the 2022 Top Retail Stores as voted for by residents in Oakland and throughout the East Bay:. Top 5 Reader’s Choice Art Galleries in Oakland and the East Bay in 2022. Creative Framing & Gallery. Galleria Scola. Pro Arts Gallery & Commons. SHOH Gallery. 1778 Fourth St.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Oprah favorite, Model Bakery, plans its first Bay Area store outside Napa Valley

Napa’s Model Bakery, best known for its fluffy English muffins made famous by Oprah Winfrey, is heading to Walnut Creek. On Friday, Model Bakery announced on Instagram it has plans to debut its first Bay Area store outside Napa County. The forthcoming store is expected to open at 1315 N Main St. in the former space of shuttered La Fogata restaurant, as first shared by Walnut Creek Magazine.
NAPA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy