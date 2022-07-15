Upper Valley Crime Log

In a letter to the state road commission, the American Automobile Association was questioning why gasoline prices were continuing to advance despite ample supply. “Motorists of the country are wondering why, particularly when the consumption of gasoline has increased but 7 percent in the first quarter of 1922, compared with the first quarter of 1921, and only 25 percent more than the first quarter of 1920, in spite of the increasing number of cars,” the letter said. “Gasoline reserve stocks in the United States are the largest in the history of the country and are growing at a much faster ratio than domestic consumption, the figures being compiled at the request of the A.A.A. officials by H.J. Lowe, petroleum economist of the Bureau of Mines. The present stocks on which the figures are compiled at the end of the first quarter of 1922 were 854,232,000 gallons, which was greater by 20 percent than for the first quarter of 1921 and 36 percent greater than for the first quarter of 1920.”

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO