Madison County, ID

Upper Valley Crime Log

rexburgstandardjournal.com
 3 days ago

10:21 p.m. Lyman area for a vehicle versus sheep accident. 3:25 p.m. Two vehicle accident on Highway 33 milepost 118. 10:00 a.m. Responded to Plano area for female who had fallen off a horse and was injured. Fremont County. June...

www.rexburgstandardjournal.com

Comments / 0

Jackson Hole Radio

Swan Valley man arrested for murder

A Swan Valley man has been arrested in connection to a murder that happened at a rest stop east of Ririe. 58-year-old Randy Michael Larkin was taken into custody Friday for the murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Pelton’s body was found at the rest area on May 13th. Larkin was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury Thursday and booked in the Bonneville County Jail on a $1-million bond for a first-degree murder warrant. Pelton’s body was found on May 13th at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley. Larkin is to appear in court on the charges later this week. Meanwhile, an investigation into the murder is ongoing.
SWAN VALLEY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Three things to know this morning — July 18, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday. A fire is currently burning in the Salmon Challis National Forest. Three crews and four helicopters are on the scene of the moose fire located about five miles southwest of North Fork in the vicinity of Moose Creek and Dead Water. The post Three things to know this morning — July 18, 2022 appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Red Flag Warning Begins At 1 PM In Twin Falls And Surrounding Areas

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 1 pm until 9 pm tonight. The warning reaches Twin Falls and surrounding areas. Red Flag Warning will begin for the east Salmon River Mountains, Salmon, Lemhi, and Lost River Range, Challis, Twin Falls north of the Snake River, and Idaho Falls. These areas, due to low humidity, will have an increased risk of fire. Gusty winds reaching up to 35 miles per hour gusts could cause the quick spread of fires.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Tour Infamous 1916 Murder Site In Cave Northeast Of Twin Falls

For Idaho fans of the macabre looking for a spooky adventure that can easily be pulled off in the same day, located 200 miles northeast of Twin Falls is the site of one of the state's most gruesome discoveries. The headless torso of an early twentieth-century wanted man baffled investigators for more than 100 years, and one of the area's charitable groups started offering tours of the creepy cave in 2021.
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two hospitalized following collision at Ammon intersection

AMMON – Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Ammon Friday night. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of John Adams and Ammon Road. It’s unclear what caused the crash, but...
Idaho8.com

Fire Weather Warning & Wind Advisory

RED FLAG FIRE WARNING FOR VALLEY AND CENTRAL MOUNTAINS. LAKE WIND AND WIND ADVISORIES AS WELL - GUSTS UP TO 50MPH WITH SUSTAINED WINDS OF 30MPH INTO THE AFTERNOON. FIRE WEATHER REMAINS A CONCERN WITH FIRES ALREADY BURNING INTO SALMON-CHALLIS NATIONAL FOREST. DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP, NEWLY UPDATED!! TRACK STORMS AND WINDS INTO THE SUMMER.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local police: Missing boy found safe

Cylar has been located and is safe. The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for missing juvenile Cylar Pasley, a 9-year-old male. Cylar has autism and was last seen at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the area of 1st Street between Woodruff Avenue and Hitt Road. Cylar has blond hair,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly based on any one or more of the following criteria for southeast Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent combined with wind gusts of at least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact conditions deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 425 The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH. Locally higher winds will be possible across northern portions of Zone 410 from the Arco Desert northeast to the Dubois area. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 20 percent, driest north trending more moist into southern portions of Zones 410 and 425. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may create hazardous fire weather conditions.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man arrested for murder in connection to body found at rest stop

IDAHO FALLS — A Swan Valley man has been arrested in connection to a murder that happened at a rest stop east of Ririe. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was taken into custody Friday for the murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Larkin was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury Thursday.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Hundreds attend wildlife conservation event in Island Park

ISLAND PARK – Two hundred members and guests celebrated Henry’s Fork Wildlife Alliance’s first big event since the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday night at Meadow Vue Ranch in Island Park. It was a wildlife-themed, family-friendly event open to the entire community. The event brought together more than...
ISLAND PARK, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Grocery Outlet opens in Idaho Falls

Grocery Outlet, a well-known food price discounter, opened its 11th store in Idaho Falls on July 14. The store is located at 2455 E. 25th St., just east of the Grand Teton Mall in the 16,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Big Deal Outlet. The next nearest Grocery Outlet location by distance is in Hailey and ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Trial postponed for Bingham sheriff after attorney withdraws from case

BLACKFOOT — A trial set to begin next week for the Bingham County Sheriff has been vacated after the defense attorney’s request for withdrawal from the case was approved. Jury proceedings for Sheriff Craig Rowland were supposed to start Monday, July 25, but the trial has now been vacated. At a hearing Friday, defense attorney Justin Olesen’s motion for withdrawal was approved by District Judge Stephen Dunn.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Sugar City Council cancels 2023 city-wide cleanup, dumpster

The Sugar City Council voted to cancel its citywide cleanup and dumpster service for 2023. The council made the decision Thursday where they discussed the ongoing concern over its annual cleanup, and how it doesn't pay for itself. Canceling the cleanup means eliminating the $3.60 monthly fee or the $43.20...
SUGAR CITY, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

In a letter to the state road commission, the American Automobile Association was questioning why gasoline prices were continuing to advance despite ample supply. “Motorists of the country are wondering why, particularly when the consumption of gasoline has increased but 7 percent in the first quarter of 1922, compared with the first quarter of 1921, and only 25 percent more than the first quarter of 1920, in spite of the increasing number of cars,” the letter said. “Gasoline reserve stocks in the United States are the largest in the history of the country and are growing at a much faster ratio than domestic consumption, the figures being compiled at the request of the A.A.A. officials by H.J. Lowe, petroleum economist of the Bureau of Mines. The present stocks on which the figures are compiled at the end of the first quarter of 1922 were 854,232,000 gallons, which was greater by 20 percent than for the first quarter of 1921 and 36 percent greater than for the first quarter of 1920.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman charged with kidnapping her 12-year-old relative

IDAHO FALLS — A local woman is charged with felony second-degree kidnapping after she allegedly convinced a 12-year-old girl to run away from home. Jodi Liane Murdock, 53, was arrested on June 1 after police say she kidnapped the girl, who is her relative. Idaho Falls police were called...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Man Killed in Crash on Nevada Interstate

WINNEMUCCA, Nevada (KLIX)-Nevada authorities revealed an Idaho man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in late June near Winnemucca. Nevada Highway Patrol released information on the fatal crash on June 30, that killed 72-year-old Richard Strauss, of Rigby. The Idaho man had been headed east on Interstate 80 in a Ford F250 when he went off the side of the road, overcorrected, then overturned on the dirt shoulder. The man died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by Nevada Highway Patrol.
rexburgstandardjournal.com

The condos are coming: Market forces behind trend in change from student approved to community housing

Partway through spring semester, music education student Haylee Johnson received a notice that her housing complex, The Roost, would no longer be student-approved housing for fall 2022. The Roost is the latest of three Rexburg complexes changing from Brigham Young University-Idaho student-approved housing to multi-family condominiums. Brigham’s Mill and University...
REXBURG, ID

