You know how in cartoons when characters see something outrageous or unbelievable they rub their eyes as if their eyes are not functioning properly and are showing them some mirage? People in Delaware County were doing that no doubt on July 10 as hundreds of Mini Coopers descended upon the county, proceeding along the "Mini Takes The States 2022" (MTTS) rally according to MINI USA.

DELAWARE COUNTY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO