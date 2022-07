Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion 2022Screen shot Bristol Reunion Youtube. The Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion was initiated in 2001 and is held annually to celebrate the rich history of music in Bristol which is located in both Virginia and Tennessee. It will take place in downtown Bristol this year from September 9 through 11. This year’s event will mark the 95th anniversary of what many people consider to be the beginning of country music as we know it.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO