Groundbreaking For Howard Commons

HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Howard residents have something to look forward to in the next year. The Village of Howard has brought in Miron Construction to start building the new, 17,000 square foot, Howard commons. The area will have an amphitheater, splashpads and a pavilion. “I think it’d...
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative is investing in its membership. Through the dairy cooperative’s annual scholarship program, five young adults will receive $2,000 awards to pursue higher education. This year’s recipients are Rachel Abel, Thayne Bjelland, Lauren Breunig, Amber Fietzer and Ella Miller. Abel...
You will not catch them milking cows like they used to, but when you’ve been around for 150 years, farms like Olson Family Farms in Sturgeon Bay are bound to change. The Olson Family is celebrating the milestone this weekend, about a month before officially being recognized as a sesquicentennial farm at the Wisconsin State Fair on August 9th. Few farms have reached the mark, with just 982 on the list since the recognition program started in 1998. By comparison, there were 375 Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies from 2010 to 2019. Rich Olson and his brother Eric are the fifth generation to run the farm, and he does not anticipate slowing down anytime soon.
You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is honoring his father, a former Black Creek firefighter, who passed away unexpectedly in 2019, with two of his favorite things: his local fire department and Harley Davidson motorcycles. “He was the department mechanic so when I was little I was always down here messing with the trucks […]
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton residents may get higher water pressure with a new proposal from city administration. Appleton officials are recommending investing $2.9 million in the 2022 water main replacement program. The funding would be transferred from the city’s second raw water line improvements program. The cost...
(WFRV) – The Outagamie County fair board has a blend of classic fair activities and new highlights planned for the 2022 edition. The fairgrounds are located in Seymour and will be filled with family entertainment, animals and plenty of food for the fair happening July 20-24. You can see a full schedule at www.outagamiecountyfair.com
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There have been a whole host of free concerts this year at Titletown. Hunter Hayes is performing a free concert tonight at Titletown, one of many such concerts that have come to the district near Lambeau Field this summer. Jason Derulo performed there in June,...
It is Vintage Weekend in Elkhart Lake. The annual event coincides with the WeatherTech International Challenge races at Road America, but the Village gets involved with their Racecar and Sports Car parades. The cars involved in the races at Americas National Park of Speed travel through downtown Elkhart Lake in...
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan has become the first city in Wisconsin to achieve a Pet Friendly Certification. The city earned the City Certification through the Better Cities for Pets program from Mars Petcare. Leaders with the city say the accomplishment shows their commitment to creating a place where pets are not only welcome, but can thrive.
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of the Lakeshore has announced three new programs scheduled to begin later this year. The first of these programs, known as “Stepping On”, will be held at the Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA from August 24th through October 5th. The program aims to help...
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of 903 North Broadway in De Pere are saying goodbye to their home, but not before having a yard sale. Their home was built in 1922 and is a part of the town’s historic registry. To preserve as much of its legacy as possible, Yolanda Czachor, owner of the home, has filled it with antiques, some of which date back to the late 1800s.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - igNight Market is set to return to downtown Green Bay. The event, put on by On Broadway, is happening Saturday night from 5 to 10 o’clock outside the Neville Public Museum. It’s free and open to the public. The event will feature local...
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Sheboygan Chapter of Mental Health America accepted a very special donation this week -- an $800 check from a little girl wanting to make a difference in a big way. Kyleigh Brunette earned the money by selling lemonade. It's a bittersweet gesture because two...
ABSOLUTE MUST SEE RARE CITY GEM ON THE SHEBOYGAN RIVER! This 3 bedroom beauty is its own private oasis. Once inside the gate, you would never know you are in the city! Nestled in right next to the beautiful Kiwanis Park you are close to all the city amenities and events as well as easy access to the highway. Driving up you will find a 1 car finished garage with heating abilities and an extra parking spaces for 2 cars as well as easy off street parking. Through the gate you are welcomed with a GORGEOUS back yard you will never want to leave. Perfect for parties and entertaining the back yard features 2 large decks, fireplace, bar area, and outdoor lighting. This property is on a waterfront lot with steps down to the river with another deck. Inside you will find a beautiful living area with large picture windows overlooking the river. The modern kitchen featured a tub style sink, island, and snack counter! The rest of the main level includes 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs has another full bath, laundry room, a kitchenette, Living room with natural fireplace, and an unfinished storage area. This home will not last long…. call today for a showing!
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning an anniversary dinner, special occasion, or just a date, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– Gas prices have hit below the four dollar mark in the Green Bay area. According to GasBuddy, a Kwik Trip in Howard is selling gas for $3.76 a gallon. GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says the $3.76 we saw in Howard is not a bad price right now.
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – A porta-potty was burned to the ground over the weekend in Winnebago County at a local boat landing. The Lake Poygan Boat Landing in the Town of Winneconne is without its porta-potty after being burnt to a crisp. Officials with the Winnebago County Parks wrote on Facebook that they believe the incident happened on Friday afternoon, Friday night, or Saturday.
Quality built home, setback on 16+ acres. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The upper level has a large master bedroom with a jetted tub and a master bathroom. The upper level also features a bonus room with a loft sitting area that overlooks the lower level. Just off the spacious kitchen and living room is a large deck overlooking the beautiful yard. The main level also has first floor laundry. There is an additional detached 2 car garage with a workshop. A convenient feature of the home is an elevator that goes from the basement and stops at every level of the home. 5 acres are zoned AG-1.
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 16, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Comments / 0