Admitted killer made to attend sentencing involuntarily

By JORDAN FOUTS jfouts@elkharttruth.com
 3 days ago

GOSHEN — Relatives of an engaged couple who were slain in February at a pizza place wanted the killer to hear their pain, whether or not he wanted to listen.

Jose Benitez-Tilley, 20, was sentenced Thursday to two simultaneous 65-year prison terms after pleading guilty to the murders of 22-year-old Haley Smith and 37-year-old Dustin Carr. The pair were shot and killed while working the closing shift at a Papa John’s restaurant in Elkhart on Feb. 12.

