Admitted killer made to attend sentencing involuntarily
By JORDAN FOUTS jfouts@elkharttruth.com
The Elkhart Truth
3 days ago
GOSHEN — Relatives of an engaged couple who were slain in February at a pizza place wanted the killer to hear their pain, whether or not he wanted to listen.
Jose Benitez-Tilley, 20, was sentenced Thursday to two simultaneous 65-year prison terms after pleading guilty to the murders of 22-year-old Haley Smith and 37-year-old Dustin Carr. The pair were shot and killed while working the closing shift at a Papa John’s restaurant in Elkhart on Feb. 12.
WARSAW — A Mishawaka woman will serve six years in prison after a police patrol discovery of drug dealing and usage at a Warsaw residence. Taylor Leanne Turcotte, 34, Mishawaka, was charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; false informing, a class B misdemeanor; and failure to appear, a level 6 felony. Three additional criminal charges were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who admitted he fatally shot two former co-workers at a northern Indiana pizza shop has been sentenced to 65 years in prison. Jose Benitez-Tilley of Goshen received two 65-year terms Thursday that will run concurrently. He pleaded guilty last month in Elkhart County to two counts of murder in a deal that stipulated he would receive a 65-year sentence on each count.
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation after a woman died Sunday in an apparent shooting. Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking for information about a reported battery Sunday morning that left one man in life-threatening condition. Around 1:30 a.m., police began investigating a report of a battery in progress at the 2500 block of River Cove Trail. Arriving on scene,...
A search is underway for the suspect who police say tried to rob a Dollar General store in Berrien County. The attempted heist happened around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the store in the 9100 block of M-139, near George Street, in Oronoko Township. Witnesses told police a...
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- Officials are now investigating the cause of a massive fire in Indiana. Crews responded to the scene in Michigan City near Russell Street and Barker Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday. SEE ALSO | Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 children from house fire, Indiana...
A former high school social studies teacher from Indiana has been sentenced to a year of probation and a $100 fine after he was caught slapping a student on security camera footage in February, Law & Crime reports. Michael Hosinski, 61, was arrested about a week after the Feb. 25 incident, when his school’s principal reported the slap to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The video shows Hosinski yanking the student by his backpack and slapping his face so hard the boy’s head slams into the wall. The student can be seen falling to the floor after Hosinski unpins him from the wall. Although the judge described the incident as “horrific,” she said Hosinski was taking it seriously, according to the Indianapolis Star. Hosinski was suspended and banned from the school immediately after the student reported the encounter, but he also applied for early retirement, which was granted three days later, allowing him to retain his pension, WNDU reports. Although he was originally charged with felony battery, a plea deal allowed Hosinski to plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of battery resulting in moderate injury.
A man was shot in the ankle while walking. It happened on Wednesday evening, at 5:30 p.m., in the 900 block of Portsmouth Drive. The victim told Elkhart police that he was walking, when he was shot by a man that he did not know, in his right ankle. He...
ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Berrien County are looking for a man behind an attempted armed robbery. It happened last night around 8:45 p.m. at the Dollar General off M-139 in Oronoko Township. Witnesses tell police an unknown black man wearing black clothing and a face mask pulled...
WARSAW — An Elkhart woman will serve four years in prison after dealing more than 40 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover officer. Andrea K. Cardoza, 35, 321 W. Hubbard Ave., Elkhart, was charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 3 felony. A methamphetamine possession charge, as well as a separate methamphetamine dealing case, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The former Jimtown teacher who was captured on surveillance video striking a student was sentenced to one year of probation Thursday afternoon. Michael Hosinski accepted a plea agreement in June for one count of battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. Before the sentencing,...
The brewery announced the grand opening date for its tap room at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza in Mishawaka. Police investigating crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Mishawaka. It happened just after 3:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East McKinley Avenue and Maplehurst Avenue.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged for allegedly robbing two men who met with the suspect for an alleged drug transaction, according to court records. On September 29, 2020, two men reported an armed robbery to the South Bend Police Department. The two men told police...
WARSAW — A Fort Wayne man will serve a three-year sentence on probation after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drugs. Dylan Thomas Allen, 28, Fort Wayne, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony. Three additional criminal charges were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
St. Joseph County Police discovered meth, heroin, marijuana, and more while on patrol. It happened on Wednesday, July 13, just after 4 a.m., in South Bend. Officials say that an officer saw two people, approached them, and watched them quickly walk away. The two were behind a box truck. Officers...
Social media in the Strangersphere lit up recently with news that a cornfield inspired by the show Stranger Things and the breakout character Eddie Munson appeared in a cornfield in Indiana. The "top secret" location couldn't have stayed a secret for too long. We now know it's in the northern...
PIERCETON — A Pierceton woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation following a wreck along SR 13 on Friday, July 15. It happened at 2:04 p.m. along SR 13 just south of East Old Road 30 north of Pierceton. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report,...
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for July 15, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Brian McClellan is wanted for felony Resisting Law Enforcement and Probation Violation for the original conviction of Criminal Confinement with Bodily Injury.
Comments / 1