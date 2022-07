An excavator tears at the exterior of the Tolson Center at 1320 Benham Ave. on Thursday. The new facility is expected to be fully operational by June of 2023. Elkhart Truth photo / Blair Yankey

ELKHART — Demolition has begun to make way for the new Tolson Center for Community Excellence on the city’s south side.

Crews continued knocking down the former community center Thursday as they get the site ready for the new space. The new facility is expected to be fully operational by the fall of 2023.