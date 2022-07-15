A look back at Ochoco Irrigation District history

It soon became clear that the summertime flow of local streams was insufficient to sustain profitable agriculture

The Prineville valley was settled by farmers and livestock operators, beginning in the 1860s. They settled on the bottom lands of Ochoco Creek, McKay Creek and Crooked River and built small, individual gravity irrigation systems. Their water supply was whatever water happened to be flowing in the streams at the time. It soon became clear that the summertime flow of the streams was insufficient to sustain profitable agriculture. In 1915, an influential report was published (The Ochoco Project, State of Oregon and U.S Reclamation Service), that concluded that a storage reservoir should be built on Ochoco Creek, and the irrigation ditches of the valley should be organized into a single, integrated system.

The settlers organized an election to create the Ochoco Irrigation District in 1916. On Feb. 5, 1916, Ochoco Irrigation District was born. The immediate goal of the district was to build Ochoco Reservoir and canal system as recommended in the report.

During the period 1918 to 1921, Ochoco Dam and Canal were under construction. Ochoco Dam is unique in that it is a zoned, earth-fill structure that was built by hydraulic fill methods. This means that the fill material was transported and placed by a system of flumes, using water to move the fill material. The district office has pictures taken during construction, and they are available in the district office for viewing.

Originally, the total irrigable land within the district was a little more than 22,000 acres. However, the district had financial troubles in the early years of the project due to the drought and the Depression. As a result, the Reconstruction Finance Corporation refinanced the proÂ­ject, and by order of the State Engineer, the acreage was reduced to 8,500 acres.

In 1947, Ochoco Dam was considered not safe, and the district entered into a contract with the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) to rehabilitate the dam. This work was done in 1949 and 1950.

The full capacity of Ochoco Reservoir is 44,330 acre-feet. However, this amount of water was, in some years, not sufficient to irrigate all the lands withÂ­in the project. Starting in the middle 1950s, Mr. LaSelle Coles, district manager at the time, along with local farmers, BOR and area legislators began to pursue construction of the Crooked River Project. As a result of these efforts, and countless hours by Mr. Coles, construction on Arthur Bowman Dam was completed in 1961 by the BOR. Operation of the reservoir was turned over to the district in 1962.

Bowman Dam has a total capacity of 150,216 acre-feet, with 60,000 acre-feet of space available for flood control during the winter and spring. This additional amount of water allows the district to serve 20,061 acres and more than 898 patrons.

In 1967, the Crooked River Extension Project was started. This proÂ­ject allowed the district to deliver water to lands lying above the district's main canals. Several pumping plants and laterals were constructed by the district to deliver water to these new lands. Today, the district has more than 150 miles of canals, laterals and pipelines. It also operates 29 lift pumps. By 1978, the additional lands were all developed. The state mapped all of the irrigated lands and issued the district's water right certificate in 1987.

Ochoco Dam underwent additional Safety of Dams work in the mid 1990s.

Ochoco Irrigation District has endured many hardships but also many victories, as the district continues to operate 100 years later and is a vital part of the Prineville and Crook County community. Thanks to early pioneers, the district is moving forward and today provides many additional benefits for recreation and fisheries. The primary agricultural crops grown today are grain, grass and alfalfa hay, pasture, grass and carrot seed.

